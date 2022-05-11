Shuster's Six Shutout Innings, Clementina's Four RBI Not Enough in M-Braves' 5-4 Extra Inning Loss to Lookouts

May 11, 2022 - Southern League (SL) - Mississippi Braves News Release







Hendrik Clementina hits 2nd homer, Michael Harris II extends on-base streak to 29 games BOX SCORE CHATTANOOGA, TN - LHP Jared Shuster pitched six shutout innings, and Hendrik Clementina homered and drove in four runs. Their efforts came up just short as the Mississippi Braves fell 5-4 on a three-run 10th inning from the Chattanooga Lookouts.

The M-Braves (12-17) and the Lookouts (15-14) are now tied at one game apiece in the series.

Shuster logged his third quality start of the season, going six shutout innings with four strikeouts. Shuster holds a 2-2 record with a 1.53 ERA in six starts. The left-hander has six walks and 38 strikeouts over 35.1 innings.

Clementina went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI. The catcher is hitting .238 with two home runs and seven RBI.

Jalen Miller and Trey Harris each singled, and Michael Harris II walked to load the bases in the fifth. However, LHP Connor Curlis got out of trouble with a flyout to leave the bases loaded.

With the walk, Harris II reached base once again, making it 29 straight games for Atlanta's top prospect.

Harris went 2-for-5 in his fourth multi-hit game of the season.

Clementina smacked an opposite field two-run homer to break the scoreless tie in the sixth.

Chattanooga tied the game at 2-2 when Quincy McAfee knocked in a run and then scored on a two-base error in a controversial call on the tag by Clementina at home plate.

Luke Waddell singled on a liner to center in the eighth, extending his hit streak to nine games. Waddell went 1-for-2 with three walks, improving his average to .309 with two home runs and 20 RBI.

In the 10th, Clementina smashed a two-run double off the wall in left field to score Riley Delgado and Waddell to give the M-Braves a 4-2 lead.

Chattanooga then put up three runs in the 10th to win 5-4. Robbie Tenerowicz's two-run single walked it off for the Lookouts.

The third game of the six-game road series is on Thursday at AT&T Field. RHP Alan Rangel (1-1, 5.94) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Carson Spiers (0-0, 4.58) for Chattanooga. The first pitch is at 6:15 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:00 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from May 11, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.