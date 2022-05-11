Smokies Throw Combined No-Hitter, Top Biscuits 5-0

Kodak, Tenn. - The Tennessee Smokies (16-12) no-hit the Montgomery Biscuits (15-13) on their way to a 5-0 win Wednesday night at Smokies Stadium. Three Smokies pitchers combined for the no-no as Tennessee won for the third consecutive game.

Peyton Remy (W, 3-0) started for the first time in 2022 and was terrific for the Smokies. He matched his career-highs with six hitless innings and eight strikeouts, six days after allowing six earned runs in relief against Birmingham. Remy struck out four of the last five batters he faced.

Out of the bullpen, Danis Correa and Eury Ramos combined for three hitless frames to complete the Smokies' first no-hitter since 2013.

Tennessee jumped on Birmingham starter Zack Trageton (L, 0-1) for three runs in the first inning on a pair of home runs. Darius Hill led off the inning with a solo shot and Bryce Ball cranked a two-run homer, his fourth of the season. Ball was one of four Smokies to record multiple hits on the evening.

The Smokies and the Biscuits will play a doubleheader starting Thursday evening at Smokies Stadium. First pitch of game one is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET when the Smokies send Javier Assad (1-1, 2.10 ERA) to the mound against Michael Mercado (1-2, 7.20). Game two will feature Chris Clarke (0-0, 0.00) for the Smokies versus Ryan McKendry (0-0, 0.00).

