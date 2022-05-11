Tenerowicz Walks It Off Against Mississippi

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Byrd Tenerowicz walked it off and the Chattanooga Lookouts took game two of the series, 5-4, in extras on Wednesday night over the Mississippi Braves from AT&T Field.

Hendrick Clementina got the scoring started with a two-run blast in the sixth to give the Braves the early lead.

Chattanooga (15-14) answered with an RBI double by Quincy McAfee who took advantage of a throwing error to even the things at two.

The Lookouts threatened with runners on the corners and two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Indigo Diaz induced a fly-out to force extras.

Mississippi (12-17) got on the board first in the tenth with a two-run double by Clementina with two outs to force the hosts to answer.

In the bottom half of the inning, McLain drew a one-out walk to put two runners on. Quin Cotton then drove in Leonardo Rivas to cut the Braves' lead to one. TJ Hopkins then drew the walk to load the bases and Byrd Tenerowicz hit the game-winning single to score a pair and give the Lookouts the, 5-4, win.

Tenerowicz finished the game 1-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Chuckie Robinson paced the Lookout offense with a 3-for-3 day and Quincy McAfee rounded it out going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Connor Curlis got the start, scattering two hits over five innings, while walking two and striking out five, in five innings pitched.

Ricky Karcher (2-1) got the win pitching the final two innings allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit, two walks, and three strikeouts.

Clementina wrapped up the contest with a 2-for-5 day with a double, home run, and four RBIs to lead the Mississippi offense. Trey Harris was the only other Brave to gather multiple hits going 2-for-5.

Jared Shuster got the start and pitched six innings giving up a pair of hits, and a walk, while striking out four batters. Diaz (0-3) was tagged with the loss pitching 0.2 innings giving up three runs (two earned) on two hits and a pair of walks.

The two teams will be back in action on Thursday at AT&T Field. First pitch is set for 7:15 p.m.

