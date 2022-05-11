Barons Consistent Hitting Tops Shuckers 10-5 on Wednesday

BILOXI, MS - Despite pounding out six extra-base hits, the Biloxi Shuckers (13-16) were topped 10-5 by the Birmingham Barons (12-17) on Wednesday afternoon at MGM Park.

Birmingham took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning when Lenyn Sosa hit a lead-off home run, his sixth of the year. Biloxi would strike back with a solo home run of their own in the bottom of the second as Brent Diaz launched a ball over the right-field wall, his fourth homer of the season, to tie the contest at 1-1.

The long ball gave the Barons the lead again in the top of the third when Yoelqui Cepedes hit a line-drive homer to left, his fifth of the season. LHP Nick Bennett (L, 1-3) kept the Shuckers within striking distance, allowing three runs over five innings while tying a career high with eight strikeouts.

Trailing 3-1 going to the bottom of the sixth, the Shuckers moved within one when Joey Wiemer walked, stole second and came in to score when Thomas Dillard put the ball in play on the infield and reached second on a throwing error. Dillard was left stranded at second to end the frame.

Birmingham added on four runs on five hits in the top of the seventh and tacked on one more in the eighth on a solo home run by Craig Dedelow, his seventh of the year. Biloxi returned serve in the home half of the inning when Garrett Mitchell singled and Wiemer followed with a 412-foot homer to left field, his sixth of the season and second in as many days, pulling the Shuckers within four at 8-4. The Barons would tag on another two in the top of the ninth inning and Biloxi managed just a run in the home half of the frame on an RBI double from Gabe Holt.

With the series even at a game apiece, the Shuckers and Barons matchup again on Thursday night at MGM Park. RHP Carlos Luna (0-2, 3.68) gets the start for the Shuckers against Birmingham LHP Steven Moyers (2-2, 4.85) for a 6:35 pm first pitch. The game can be seen on MiLB.TV and heard locally on WGCM AM 1240/FM 100.9 or online here. Individual tickets, Shuck Nation Memberships, Flex Plans and group outings are available for the 2022 season by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com.

