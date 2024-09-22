Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season
September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Carolina Core FC News Release
Columbus, Ohio - An impressive team effort would see Carolina Core FC victorious in their final road match of the season, in a 2-0 defeat of Columbus Crew 2.
Goal-Scoring Plays
CCFC - Facundo Canete, 26th minute: After midfielder Jacob Evans was taken down in the box leading to a penalty kick, Facundo Canete stepped up to the spot, and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.
CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 43rd minute: A long clearance from the CCFC defense puts the Crew 2 defense under pressure, as David "Pachi" Polanco capitalized off an errant back pass, which he seized control of and slid past the Columbus goalkeeper.
Postgame Notes
Leading the Line
Facu on Fire
Winning Ways
CCFC vs. CLB2 | MLSNP Box Score
Leading the Line
David "Pachi" Polanco was back on the scoresheet again in Sunday's game, scoring his third goal in his last four appearances for The Foxes. After a clearance by the CCFC defense, Polanco would use his pace to pressure the Columbus defense. The hard work from the 25-year-old would lead to a misplaced Crew 2 back pass, which the CCFC striker would take control of and roll past the Columbus Crew 2 goalkeeper doubling the lead.
Facu on Fire
Midfielder Facundo Canete grabbed another goal once in Sunday's crucial matchup with Crew 2, making that his eighth goal in the last five games. The Argentinian got his goal from the penalty spot following a foul on Jacob Evans, which he calmly placed into the bottom left corner of the net. Fresh off being named Player of the Month in August, the 24-year-old has now scored 11 goals this season, leaving him tied for sixth in total goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro.
Winning Ways
CCFC have been amassing wins at an astounding rate in the past few games, with The Foxes now having won eight of their last 12 games in MLS NEXT Pro league play. The Foxes are now currently in ninth place in the MLSNP standings, being just one point off of the eighth and final playoff spot. CCFC look to improve on this good run of form next week, when they play host to Huntsville City FC.
Lineups
Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas, J.P. Rodriguez (Angel Aguas - 73'); Carlos Mario Diaz, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos - 73'), Kiki Gregoire (Jathan Juarez - 77'); Jacob Evans (Luis Lugo - 90+4'), Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 77').
Substitutes not used - Derek Cuevas, Paul Leonardi, Andrew Pannerberg.
Columbus Crew 2 - Abraham Romero; Xavier Zengue (Brent Adu-Gyamfi - 62'), Aboubacar Keita, Christopher Rogers; Jacob Greene, Giorgio DeLibera (Owen Presthus - 26'), Adrian Gonzalez, Tristan Brown (Terron Williams - 82'); Anthony Alaouieh (Ameziane Sid Mohand - 62'), Chase Adams (Jayden Da - 82'), Gibran Rayo.
Substitutes not used - Cole Johnson.
Next Game
Carolina Core FC are back at home as they face Huntsville City FC on Sunday, September 29nd. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Huntsville City FC Tickets
2024 MLS NEXT Pro
Carolina Core FC vs Columbus Crew 2
Sunday, September 22nd 2024 - Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, OH)
Carolina Core FC record: 11-11-4 (40 points - 9th in East)
Columbus Crew 2 record: 10-8-8 (42 points - 6th in East)
Goals by Half 1 2 F
Columbus Crew 2 0 0 0
Carolina Core FC 2 0 2
Scoring Summary:
CCFC: Facundo Canete (p) - 26'
CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco - 43'
Misconduct Summary:
CLB2: Chase Adams (caution) - 20'
CLB2: Anthony Alaouieh (caution) - 23'
CLB2: Christopher Rogers (caution) - 28'
CLB2: Gibran Rayo (ejection) - 45+5'
CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 45+7'
CLB2: Aboubacar Keita (caution) - 52'
CLB2: Adrian Gonzalez (caution) - 87'
CLB2: Christopher Rogers (ejection) - 88'
Referee: Robert Vincze
Assistant Referees: Jake Brochu, Audra Fullen
Fourth Official: Noah Matos
Weather: Cloudy, 88 degrees
All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial
• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 22, 2024
- New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season - Carolina Core FC
- Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Houston Dynamo 2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- RSL Clinches Playoff Berth, Draws Portland 3-3: Real Salt Lake - Real Monarchs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Carolina Core FC Stories
- Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season
- Aryeh Miller Called into Liberia Under-20 Men's Youth National Team
- Carolina Core FC Defeated by Eastern Conference Leader Philadelphia Union II
- Carolina Core FC Loan Forward Tyler Freeman to USL Championship Side Hartford Athletic
- Four-Goal Second Half Sees Carolina Core FC Defeat NYRBII to Earn Fourth Straight Win