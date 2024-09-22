Carolina Core FC Defeat Columbus Crew 2 with Resounding Victory in Final Road Match of the Season

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus, Ohio - An impressive team effort would see Carolina Core FC victorious in their final road match of the season, in a 2-0 defeat of Columbus Crew 2.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Facundo Canete, 26th minute: After midfielder Jacob Evans was taken down in the box leading to a penalty kick, Facundo Canete stepped up to the spot, and fired the ball into the bottom left corner of the net.

CCFC - David "Pachi" Polanco, 43rd minute: A long clearance from the CCFC defense puts the Crew 2 defense under pressure, as David "Pachi" Polanco capitalized off an errant back pass, which he seized control of and slid past the Columbus goalkeeper.

Postgame Notes

Leading the Line

David "Pachi" Polanco was back on the scoresheet again in Sunday's game, scoring his third goal in his last four appearances for The Foxes. After a clearance by the CCFC defense, Polanco would use his pace to pressure the Columbus defense. The hard work from the 25-year-old would lead to a misplaced Crew 2 back pass, which the CCFC striker would take control of and roll past the Columbus Crew 2 goalkeeper doubling the lead.

Facu on Fire

Midfielder Facundo Canete grabbed another goal once in Sunday's crucial matchup with Crew 2, making that his eighth goal in the last five games. The Argentinian got his goal from the penalty spot following a foul on Jacob Evans, which he calmly placed into the bottom left corner of the net. Fresh off being named Player of the Month in August, the 24-year-old has now scored 11 goals this season, leaving him tied for sixth in total goals scored in MLS NEXT Pro.

Winning Ways

CCFC have been amassing wins at an astounding rate in the past few games, with The Foxes now having won eight of their last 12 games in MLS NEXT Pro league play. The Foxes are now currently in ninth place in the MLSNP standings, being just one point off of the eighth and final playoff spot. CCFC look to improve on this good run of form next week, when they play host to Huntsville City FC.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Ibrahim Covi, Kai Thomas, J.P. Rodriguez (Angel Aguas - 73'); Carlos Mario Diaz, Alenga Charles, Santiago Cambindo (Ozzie Ramos - 73'), Kiki Gregoire (Jathan Juarez - 77'); Jacob Evans (Luis Lugo - 90+4'), Facundo Canete; David "Pachi" Polanco (Josuha Rodriguez - 77').

Substitutes not used - Derek Cuevas, Paul Leonardi, Andrew Pannerberg.

Columbus Crew 2 - Abraham Romero; Xavier Zengue (Brent Adu-Gyamfi - 62'), Aboubacar Keita, Christopher Rogers; Jacob Greene, Giorgio DeLibera (Owen Presthus - 26'), Adrian Gonzalez, Tristan Brown (Terron Williams - 82'); Anthony Alaouieh (Ameziane Sid Mohand - 62'), Chase Adams (Jayden Da - 82'), Gibran Rayo.

Substitutes not used - Cole Johnson.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC are back at home as they face Huntsville City FC on Sunday, September 29nd. The match kicks off at 5:00 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Tickets are available for purchase here: Carolina Core FC vs. Huntsville City FC Tickets

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Columbus Crew 2

Sunday, September 22nd 2024 - Historic Crew Stadium (Columbus, OH)

Carolina Core FC record: 11-11-4 (40 points - 9th in East)

Columbus Crew 2 record: 10-8-8 (42 points - 6th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Columbus Crew 2 0 0 0

Carolina Core FC 2 0 2

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Facundo Canete (p) - 26'

CCFC: David "Pachi" Polanco - 43'

Misconduct Summary:

CLB2: Chase Adams (caution) - 20'

CLB2: Anthony Alaouieh (caution) - 23'

CLB2: Christopher Rogers (caution) - 28'

CLB2: Gibran Rayo (ejection) - 45+5'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 45+7'

CLB2: Aboubacar Keita (caution) - 52'

CLB2: Adrian Gonzalez (caution) - 87'

CLB2: Christopher Rogers (ejection) - 88'

Referee: Robert Vincze

Assistant Referees: Jake Brochu, Audra Fullen

Fourth Official: Noah Matos

Weather: Cloudy, 88 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

