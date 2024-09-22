Colorado Rapids 2 Face off against Houston Dynamo 2

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 (6-15-4, 23 pts.) are set to face off against Houston Dynamo 2 (8-11-5, 31 pts.) for the third and final time this season on Sunday night. Kickoff at SaberCats Stadium is set for 4:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 will travel down to Texas for the final time this season to see if the team can complete a three-game sweep against Houston. So far this season, Colorado has bested Dynamo 2 in two contests, including a 3-1 win at SaberCats Stadium and a 2-1 victory at home.

In the first contest of the season, the Rapids' Antony García put up his first brace performance of the season, earning him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors. Alongside García, forward Alec Díaz added a goal of his own. The victory marked Colorado's third overall road win during the team's most positive month of the season in which they recorded six points in five matches.

For the first match of August, the Rapids pushed for a 2-1 result over Houston, which earned the squad the league's Team of the Matchweek award. The game was highlighted by the performance of three Rapids Academy players, Rogelio Garcia, Colton Swan and Zackory Campagnolo. Garcia and Swan were the two goal scorers of the evening, marking first-time professional goals for both players. Meanwhile, Campagnolo held it down between the sticks, making six saves in his Rapids home debut.

Colorado is entering Sunday's match off a 0-1 loss against Sporting KC II last weekend. The game ultimately knocked the Rapids out of playoff contention for the 2024 season with only two matches remaining for the year.

Despite strong efforts in the attack and a near perfect game in the defensive third, the Rapids conceded a stoppage time goal, sending Kansas City home with three points on the night.

Following Sunday, the club will have two matches remaining in the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, which include matchups against Minnesota and Portland.

