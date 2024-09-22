Colorado Rapids 2 Falls to Houston Dynamo 2 in 2-1 Result

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (6-16-4, 23 pts.) fell to Houston Dynamo 2 (9-10-7, 36 pts.) in a 2-1 result on Sunday night at SaberCats Stadium. Rapids Academy players Zackory Campagnolo and Rogelio Garcia made their return to Rapids 2 after spending the previous week with the U.S. U-18 Youth National Team and the Mexican U-17 Youth National Team, respectively, for a series of international friendlies.

Houston was first to get on the board in the first 45 minutes of the match, earning a penalty kick in the 28th minute to open the team's account. Dynamo 2 captain Diego Gonzalez stood over the spot to convert for the only goal of the first half.

Despite creating many opportunities for close range set piece opportunities in the final minutes of the half, Colorado was unable to find the back of the net. The best opportunity came off of the head of defender Daniel Chacón on a corner kick delivery from Robinson Aguirre.

As the second half started, the Rapids continued to search for the equalizer. However, it was the home side who doubled the lead in the 82nd minute with a curling strike off the foot of Andy Batioja.

Just when the game seemed like it was coming to a close, Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan took advantage of a poorly played ball by the Houston goalkeeper to find his second goal of the season. The 89th minute pull-back goal was not enough for the Rapids as the team rounded out its second to last road match of the season.

Rapids 2 will play its final road match of the year against MNUFC2 on Friday, September 27. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. MT at the National Sports Center Stadium.

Notable:

Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan scored his second goal of the season in tonight's match.

Rapids Academy goalkeeper Zackory Campagnolo made his first appearance with Rapids 2 since returning from his time with the U.S. U-18 Youth National Team for a series of international friendlies in Japan.

Rapids Academy midfielder Rogelio Garcia made his first start for Rapids 2 since returning from his time with the Mexican U-17 Youth National Team at the 4 Nations Tournament in Germany.

COLORADO RAPIDS 2 HEAD COACH ERIK BUSHEY

On the match...

"Yeah, really positive second half, really positive end to the first half. The penalty early probably was a little bit of a setback, it made the sun feel a little bit hotter, the wind blow a little bit harder - it's just kind of how it feels when things aren't going your way straight away. I thought we did really good as the first half wore on, it changed the momentum for us. I was really pleased with what we gave in the second half. It was excellent to get the goal back and know that we were fighting for something at the end. We fell short, but in the end for me, not due to a lack of effort. I am proud of the guys for what they gave."

On starting a trio of Rapids Academy players in the attacking third...

"Everybody is still in a position to learn, so of course they are no different. In terms of confidence, they can do it. They too need to know they can do it. When things are easier, they are aggressive because they're aggressive by nature. Perhaps they need a little bit of a reminder on a night like tonight that you can do it, you can be more aggressive, you can be more forward thinking. When they did that, the game changed for better for them and better for the team. Every game has great value for us so when we are putting these guys in it's not because - there are no gifts. Players are playing because they've earned it and I am confident in them."

COLORADO RAPIDS DEFENDER NATE JONES

On the match...

"Obviously, a tough one to swallow. I think it was too little, too late. It was a lot of fight from the guys in the end, but it just was not enough. Too little, too late."

On the team's efforts in the defensive third...

"I thought it was really good. I thought the back line held well. I thought we defended well in the middle to front third. I thought we pressed well, hunted really well, but they executed on the opportunities they had and we didn't, so that is unfortunate."

On the goals of the team during the final two matches of the season...

"I think it is just to get as much time for the young guys as possible. I think we have to play hard and just keep going. It's nearing the end of the season and I think that this will really show how the next season is going to go depending on how we finish this one."

