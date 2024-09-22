Huntsville City FC Falls 2-0 against FC Cincinnati 2

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville, Ala. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-0 against FC Cincinnati 2 at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium in the final home match of the 2024 season.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Sunday, Sept. 29 at 4 p.m. CT when they visit Carolina Core FC at Truist Point in High Point, N.C. The match can be seen on MLS Season Pass on AppleTV, while fans can gather at the club's official watch party at Yellowhammer Brewing.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

concluded its 2024 home schedule

out-passed FC Cincinnati 2 588-404

Joey Akpunonu played against his parent club for the first time

Jony Bolaños served as team captain for the 22nd time this season

Bryan Dowd recorded five saves

Randall Leal made his first appearance for Huntsville City FC this season and first appearance in Huntsville since historic home opener at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium on May 19, 2023

Makel Rasheed was featured on a matchday roster for the first time this season

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (7W-14L-5D, 0SOW, 26 pts.) vs. FC Cincinnati 2 (15W-7L-4D, 2SOW, 51 pts.)

Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium | Huntsville, Ala.

Final Score:

HCFC: 0

CIN 2: 2

Scoring Summary:

CIN 2: Brian Schaefer (A: Kenji Mboma Dem) 15'

CIN 2: Yair Ramos Perez 88'

Discipline:

HCFC: Will Perkins (caution) 6'

CIN 2: Moises Tablante (caution) 29'

CIN 2: Amir Daley (caution) 47'

HCFC: Dominic Gasso (caution) 51'

HCFC: Woobens Pacius (caution) 61'

CIN 2: Paul Walters (caution) 86'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Jordan Knight (Joel Sangwa 78'), Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite, Will Perkins, Dominic Gasso (Faiz Opande 65'), Ollie Wright, Ethan O'Brien, Woobens Pacius (Tyler Pasnik 84'), Axel Picazo (Randall Leal 65'), Jony Bolaños (C)

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Makel Rasheed, Fernando Ciceron, Joey Skinner, Tomás Ritondale

CIN 2 Starters: Paul Walters, Juan Machado, Gael Gilbert, Brian Schaefer, Moises Tablante, Nicholas Benalcazar (Jesus Castellano 90+2'), Yair Ramos Perez, Amir Daley, Peter Mangione (Guilherme Santos Da Silva 82'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Benjamin Stitz (Stefan Chirila 64')

Substitutes: Hunter Morse, Connor Stout, Alejandro Guido, Nicholas Samways, Yeiner Valyores

Attendance: 4,381

