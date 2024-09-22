FC Cincinnati 2 Claim 2-0 Road Win over Huntsville City FC

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 earned three points Sunday night against Huntsville City FC in a 2-0 win at Wicks Family Field in Huntsville, Alabama. With the win, the Orange and Blue (15-7-4, 51 points) clinch a top-four spot in the Eastern Conference and are the third team in MLS NEXT Pro to reach the 50-point mark. Huntsville (7-14-5, 26 points) suffered defeat in their last home match of the season.

Defender Brian Schaefer opened the scoring for the Orange and Blue in the 15th minute. Schaefer's second goal of the season was the first road goal the Orange and Blue have scored against Huntsville. Kenji Mboma Dem delivered his fourth assist of the season on Schaefer's headed goal.

Cincinnati only needed one goal to secure all three points, but midfielder Yair Ramos provided some breathing room, erasing any chance of a Huntsville comeback, with his third goal of the year in the 89th minute. Ramos' goal is his first since finding the back of the net with a brilliant solo effort from distance against Columbus Crew 2 on July 21.

The Orange and Blue held their opponent scoreless for the seventh time the year. FC Cincinnati 2 have allowed just 30 goals this season, the third fewest across MLS NEXT Pro. Paul Walters protected the goal in his 11th appearance of the season, making two saves in his third clean sheet of the year.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Brian Schaefer, GOAL - 15' (0-1) - Kenji Mboma Dem whipped an out-swinging corner into a crowded penalty area. Brian Schaefer joined in a large group looking to make a play on the ball and rose above the rest to direct his headed attempt past goalkeeper Bryan Dowd.

CIN: Yair Ramos, GOAL - 89' (0-2) - Yair Ramos started and ended a Cincinnati move which doubled the lead for the Orange and Blue. Ramos picked up possession and drove through the middle of the park before playing the ball out wide to second-half substitute Stefan Chirila. Chirila assessed his options before having a shot that was saved but only into the path of Ramos, who continued his run into the box to finish the second chance.

FC Cincinnati 2 travel to face New York City FC II on Sunday, September 29 for the club's final road match of the regular season. Kickoff from Belson Stadium is set for 7 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Orange and Blue close out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Huntsville City FC

Date: September 22, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Wicks Family Field

Kickoff: 7:03 p.m. ET/6:03 p.m. CT

Weather: 85 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

HNT: 0-0-0

CIN: 1-1-2

HNT - None

CIN - Brian Schaefer (Mboma Dem) 15', Yair Ramos 89'

LINEUPS

HNT: Bryan Dowd, Jordan Knight (Joel Sangwa 78'), Joey Akpunonu, Christopher Applewhite, William Perkins, Dominic Gasso (Faiz Opande 65'), Oliver Wright, Ethan O'Brien, Woobens Pacius (Tyler Pasnik 84'), Axel Picazo (Randall Leal 65'), Jonathan Bolanos (C)

Substitutes not used: Simon Jillson, Joseph Skinner, Fernando Ciceron, Tomas Ritondale, Makel Rasheed

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

CIN: Paul Walters, Juan Machado, Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante, Nico Benalcazar (C) (Jesus Castellano 90'+3), Yair Ramos, Amir Daley, Peter Mangione (Guilherme Santos 82'), Kenji Mboma Dem, Ben Stitz (Stefan Chirila 64')

Substitutes not used: Hunter Morse, Alejandro Guido, Yeiner Valoyes, Nick Samways, Connor Stout

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: HNT/CIN

Shots: 10 / 12

Shots on Goal: 2 / 7

Saves: 5 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 15

Offside: 2 / 1

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

HNT - William Perkins (Yellow Card) 6'

CIN - Moises Tablante (Yellow Card) 29'

CIN - Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 47'

HNT - Dominic Gasso (Yellow Card) 51'

HNT - Woobens Pacius (Yellow Card) 61'

CIN - Paul Walters (Yellow Card) 86'

OFFICIALS 

Referee: John Matto

Ast. Referees: Katarzyna Wasiak, Alexandru Focea

Fourth Official: Donovan Eubank

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 22, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.