New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary
September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 8'
RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 54' (Curtis Ofori)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
RBNY - Aiden Jarvis 34' (caution)
RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 43' (caution)
TOR - Adam Pearlman 54' (caution)
TOR - Adam Pearlman 71' (ejection)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
New York Red Bulls II 9 -12-5 36 points
Toronto FC II 9-11-6 34 points
LINEUPS
NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Copeland Berkley, Juan Gutierrez (C), Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia (Curtis Ofori 16'); Ibrahim Kasule (Frank Ssebufu 82'), Adri Mehmeti (Dylan Sullivan 61'), Aiden Jarvis, Rafael Mosquera Diaz (Malick Zanke Dembele 71'); Mohammed Sofo, Tanner Rosborough
Substitutes Not Used: Dallas Odle, Alan Rutkowski, Jair Collahuazo
TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo; Richard Chukwu (Theo Rigopoulos 58', Costa Iliadis 88'), Mark Fisher (C) (Matthew Catavolo 81'), Charlie Staniland (Stefan Kapor 75'), Markus Cimermancic (Lucas Olguin 75'); Jesús Batiz, Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru (Joses Chukwu 81')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Tyler Londono
MEDIA NOTES
- Joses Chukwu and Costa Iliadis made their Toronto FC II debuts as second-half substitutes, becoming the sixteenth and seventeenth players respectively to make their Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.
