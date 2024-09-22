New York Red Bulls II (2) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

September 22, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 8'

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 54' (Curtis Ofori)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

RBNY - Aiden Jarvis 34' (caution)

RBNY - Mohammed Sofo 43' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 54' (caution)

TOR - Adam Pearlman 71' (ejection)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

New York Red Bulls II 9 -12-5 36 points

Toronto FC II 9-11-6 34 points

LINEUPS

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Copeland Berkley, Juan Gutierrez (C), Aidan O'Connor, Omar Valencia (Curtis Ofori 16'); Ibrahim Kasule (Frank Ssebufu 82'), Adri Mehmeti (Dylan Sullivan 61'), Aiden Jarvis, Rafael Mosquera Diaz (Malick Zanke Dembele 71'); Mohammed Sofo, Tanner Rosborough

Substitutes Not Used: Dallas Odle, Alan Rutkowski, Jair Collahuazo

TORONTO FC II - Abraham Rodriguez; Marko Stojadinovic, Adam Pearlman, Ythallo; Richard Chukwu (Theo Rigopoulos 58', Costa Iliadis 88'), Mark Fisher (C) (Matthew Catavolo 81'), Charlie Staniland (Stefan Kapor 75'), Markus Cimermancic (Lucas Olguin 75'); Jesús Batiz, Hassan Ayari, Andrei Dumitru (Joses Chukwu 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Tyler Londono

MEDIA NOTES

- Joses Chukwu and Costa Iliadis made their Toronto FC II debuts as second-half substitutes, becoming the sixteenth and seventeenth players respectively to make their Young Reds debut during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season.

