Career-High for McVeigh Puts Vipers Past Blue

January 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rio Grande Valley Vipers News Release







EDINBURG, Texas. - The Rio Grande Valley Vipers (2-4), the NBA G League affiliate of the Houston Rockets, secured a 130-118 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue (2-3) on Thursday night at Bert Ogden Arena.

Oklahoma City and the Vipers were in a tight contest in the first quarter. After two ties, the Vipers jumped to a 23-21 lead and hit the Blue with a 9-3 run to close the quarter 32-24.

The Vipers picked up a 15-point advantage in the second quarter which set the game at 39-24. The Blue quickly cut the differential to one point and a score of 52-51, but the Vipers were quick to respond and sent the game into the half 69-60.

RGV kept the fuel burning in the second half. The team closed the third quarter at 105-92 and went into the fourth with a hot 14-4 spurt which consisted of 11 points from Houston Rockets Two-Way Jack McVeigh, in less than four minutes. The spurt set the game at 119-96, in favor of the Vipers, but Oklahoma City got hot and went on an 18-point streak which cut the Vipers advantage to 119-114 with 4:58 to go. However, for the continuation of the quarter, the Vipers outscored the Blue 11-4 to secure a 130-118 win.

McVeigh led all scorers with a career-high 29 points. Markquis Nowell scored 22 off the bench. Houston Rockets assignee Reed Sheppard finished the night with 19 points.

Miller Kopp paved the way for the Blue with 22 points followed by Oklahoma City Thunder assignee Dillon Jones with 21 points and Cormac Ryan with 19 points.

The Vipers will take on the Iowa Wolves on Saturday, Jan. 11 at 7:00 p.m. CST at Bert Ogden Arena. To purchase tickets and for more information visit www.rgvipers.com.

