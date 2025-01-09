Short-Handed Nets Defeated by Skyhawks in Fourth Quarter Heartbreaker

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (2-3), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the College Park Skyhawks (4-1), 95-94, on Thursday evening at Nassau Coliseum.

Five Nets scored in double figures in the loss, including Nets guard Tyson Etienne, who scored 27 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal in 38 minutes. Long Island forward Tre Scott tallied a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds in addition to two assists, two steals and one block in 39 minutes. Nets forward Kendall Brown posted 14 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal in 37 minutes. Long Island center Jordan Minor added 12 points, nine rebounds and one block in 25 minutes. Nets guard Terry Roberts posted 11 points, three rebounds, seven assists and one block in 38 minutes. Additionally, Nets forward Kevin Obanor recorded 20 rebounds in 32 minutes.

Both teams jumped out to a quick start, tying the match six times. College Park and Long Island closed the first period tied, 25-25. The Nets worked hard to take the lead, outscoring the Skyhawks 23-19 in the second quarter. Long Island's efforts were successful as they closed the first half ahead by four, 48-44.

Despite the Nets shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from behind the arc, College Park outscored Long Island 24-23 in the third quarter. The Nets maintained their lead and went into the final quarter ahead by three, 71-68. The Skyhawks worked hard to turn the tides in the final period, outscoring the Nets 27-23 in the quarter. College Park went on to defeat Long Island by one, 95-94.

Atlanta two-way forward Keaton Wallace tallied 26 points, eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block in 32 minutes. College Park forward Kevon Harris recorded 25 points, four rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block in 29 minutes.

Long Island will travel to face Indiana on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 6 p.m. ET, while College Park will return home to face Motor City on Sunday, Jan. 12, at 2 p.m. ET.

