New Orleans Pelicans Assign Antonio Reeves to Birmingham Squadron
January 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
The New Orleans Pelicans announced today that the team has assigned Antonio Reeves to the Birmingham Squadron, the team's G League affiliate.
Reeves has appeared in 17 games for the Pelicans, averaging 4.7 points and 1.1 rebounds in 9.1 minutes per game.
