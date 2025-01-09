Maine Celtics Acquire Rights to Jason Preston

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Celtics today announced the team has acquired the NBA G League Returning Player Rights to Jason Preston and a Second Round selection in the 2025 NBA G League Draft in exchange for the Returning Player Rights to DJ Steward.

Preston was the 33rd overall selection in the 2021 NBA Draft and has played in 21 NBA games in his career between the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz. He signed a Two-Way Contract with Utah this season but was waived due to an injury sustained in November.

In the G League, Preston has played in 81 games between Ontario, Memphis, and Salt Lake City, averaging 15.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 8.2 assists per game. The University of Ohio product was named to the All-NBA G League First Team in 2023-24 and was NBA G League Player of the Month with Salt Lake City in March 2024.

Steward played 48 games for Maine last season, averaging 19.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.

The Maine Celtics are back in action this Friday and Saturday against Raptors 905 at the Portland Expo. Tickets for all Maine Celtics home games can be purchased by visiting MaineCeltics.com/tickets.

