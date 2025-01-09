Stockton Kings Drop First Game of Regular Season to Valley Suns

January 9, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Stockton Kings News Release







The Stockton Kings, the NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings (5-1), lost to the Valley Suns (3-2), 102-111, Wednesday night at Adventist Health Arena (formerly Stockton Arena).

Stockton Kings forward Terry Taylor led the Kings with 23 points, eight rebounds, one assist, two steals, and two blocks. Center Skal Labissière followed with a double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds. Sacramento Kings assignment guard Colby Jones registered 14 points and 10 rebounds, notching a double-double. Two-way guard Mason Jones scored 13 points and added nine assists. Two-way forward Isaiah Crawford added 10 points. The Kings bench combined for 22 points.

Valley Suns two-way guard TyTy Washington Jr. led the night with 31 points. Two-way guard Collin Gillespie logged 22 points. Center Mamadi Diakite completed a double-double of 10 points and 11 rebounds. Two-way forward Jalen Bridges scored eight points. The Suns bench contributed 40 points, with guard Jaden Shackelford taking charge with 20 points.

Stockton established their tempo early, building up a 28-23 before the second quarter. The Valley Suns stayed within striking distance for most of the frame and took their first lead by one point (41-40) with 2:52 left in the first half. The game was then tied 44-all before an 11-2 run, punctuated by Taylor's three-point buzzer beater, put the Kings ahead, 52-46, at the halfway mark. Terry led all scorers with 16 points, going 6-for-10 from the field including shooting 100% from distance (4-for-4). The Suns opened the second half with a 20-7 run to build a 66-59 lead before the first timeout of the third frame. As the Kings chipped away at the deficit, Suns guard David Stockton's personal foul led to an and-1 by Stockton guard Dexter Dennis, tying the game up 74-74. D. Stockton went on to redeem himself with a buzzer beater for two to bump up the Suns, 76-74, at the end of the third. The Kings claimed an 82-76 lead in the final frame, but the Suns broke away at the 6:32 mark to lead for the remainder of the game. The Suns increased their efficiency from the field in the fourth, shooting 57.9%, and were able to gain the edge in second chance points overall, taking the win 111-102.

The Stockton Kings will take on the South Bay Lakers (1-4) as they host Collectables Night at Adventist Health Arena on Saturday, January 11 at 5:00 PM PST. Fans can watch on NBAGLeague.com.

For more information, visit StocktonKings.com.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from January 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.