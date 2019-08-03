Cards Stifle Travs, 2-1

August 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Arkansas Travelers News Release





North Little Rock, AR - The Springfield Cardinals won a low scoring game over the Arkansas Travelers on Saturday night, 2-1. Alex FaGalde and three relievers limited the Travs to just one run despite nine hits and four walks. The Travs were just 1-9 with runners in scoring position and stranded nine runners on the night, six in scoring position. Logan Gilbert delivered his longest outing as a Double-A pitcher going seven innings but allowing two runs on six hits and getting tagged with the loss.

Moments That Mattered

* Arkansas missed good scoring opportunities early. They came up empty in the second inning despite having two runners on with none out and in the third inning having two in scoring position with one out.

* Julio Rodriguez drove in the Cardinal runs on a two out single in the fourth inning.

Notable Travs Performances

* SS Donnie Walton: 3-5, 2B

* C Cal Raleigh: 3-3, BB, 2B

* RHP Logan Gilbert: L, 7 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 4 K

News and Notes

* Walton registered his team leading 34th multi-hit game of the season.

* Raleigh threw out two attempted base stealers on the night.

Up Next

The Travs go for a series win on Sunday night with left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (6-8, 4.20) on the mound against righty Tommy Parsons (4-2, 4.72). First pitch is at 6:10 and kids run the bases after the game. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.