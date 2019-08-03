Scott Heineman Makes Major League Debut with Rangers

August 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Frisco RoughRiders News Release





FRISCO, Texas - Former Riders outfielder Scott Heineman made his Major League debut with the Rangers Friday.

Heineman started in center field in Friday's game against Detroit and went 2-for-4 in the Rangers' 5-4 win over the Tigers. He played with Frisco for all 0f 2017 and the first week of 2018 before earning a promotion to Triple-A. He was added to the Rangers 40-man roster this past Novemeber.

He is the 159th former Riders player to make his Major League debut and the 10th this season.

The Riders are back for seven games at Dr Pepper Ballpark Monday, August 5-Sunday, August 11. Tickets for those games and the season's final homestand August 20-25 are available at RidersBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from August 3, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.