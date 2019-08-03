FaGalde and Cardinals Beat Travs, 2-1
August 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - RHP Alex FaGalde tossed 5.0 one-run innings with eight strikeouts to pace the Springfield Cardinals (21-20, 51-60) back on track with a 2-1 win against the Arkansas Travelers (22-19, 65-44) on Saturday night.
DECISIONS:
W: RHP Alex FaGalde (3-1)
L: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2)
S: RHP Connor Jones (4)
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:
-RHP Alex FaGalde worked out of trouble in the second and third innings, striking out the side in both and stranding a total of five runners between the two frames to keep the game scoreless.
-After FaGalde left them loaded in the bottom of the third, Springfield jumped ahead in the top of the fourth. 2B Irving Lopez led off with a single, before moving to third on a one-out double from 3B Yariel Gonzalez. One out later, both runners scored on a two-out, two-run single from C Julio Rodriguez for the 2-0 lead.
-Arkansas got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when RF Aaron Knapp plated 1B Joseph Odom with an RBI sac fly, shaving the Cardinals lead to 2-1.
-FaGalde finished his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth, before RHP Will Latcham (2.0 IP), RHP Merandy Gonzalez (1.0 IP) and RHP Connor Jones (1.0 IP) slammed the door with scoreless relief.
NOTABLES:
-C Julio Rodriguez's two-run single in the fourth marked his first-career Double-A hit and RBIs. The 22 year old from Santiago, Dominican Republic hit .274 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 70 games with High-A Palm Beach before making his Springfield debut last Tuesday night.
-2B Irving Lopez went 1x4 to extend his current hitting streak to six games.
-RHP Connor Jones has not allowed an earned run in any of his last nine outings, spanning 12.0 innings.
WHAT'S ON DECK:
-The Cardinals continue the trip in Arkansas on Sunday at 6:10pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.
