FaGalde and Cardinals Beat Travs, 2-1

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - RHP Alex FaGalde tossed 5.0 one-run innings with eight strikeouts to pace the Springfield Cardinals (21-20, 51-60) back on track with a 2-1 win against the Arkansas Travelers (22-19, 65-44) on Saturday night.

DECISIONS:

W: RHP Alex FaGalde (3-1)

L: RHP Logan Gilbert (1-2)

S: RHP Connor Jones (4)

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED:

-RHP Alex FaGalde worked out of trouble in the second and third innings, striking out the side in both and stranding a total of five runners between the two frames to keep the game scoreless.

-After FaGalde left them loaded in the bottom of the third, Springfield jumped ahead in the top of the fourth. 2B Irving Lopez led off with a single, before moving to third on a one-out double from 3B Yariel Gonzalez. One out later, both runners scored on a two-out, two-run single from C Julio Rodriguez for the 2-0 lead.

-Arkansas got one run back in the bottom of the fourth when RF Aaron Knapp plated 1B Joseph Odom with an RBI sac fly, shaving the Cardinals lead to 2-1.

-FaGalde finished his outing with a 1-2-3 fifth, before RHP Will Latcham (2.0 IP), RHP Merandy Gonzalez (1.0 IP) and RHP Connor Jones (1.0 IP) slammed the door with scoreless relief.

NOTABLES:

-C Julio Rodriguez's two-run single in the fourth marked his first-career Double-A hit and RBIs. The 22 year old from Santiago, Dominican Republic hit .274 with seven homers and 31 RBIs in 70 games with High-A Palm Beach before making his Springfield debut last Tuesday night.

-2B Irving Lopez went 1x4 to extend his current hitting streak to six games.

-RHP Connor Jones has not allowed an earned run in any of his last nine outings, spanning 12.0 innings.

WHAT'S ON DECK:

-The Cardinals continue the trip in Arkansas on Sunday at 6:10pm. Catch all the action live on Jock 98.7 FM and SpringfieldCardinals.com, and tune in 15 minutes early for the Harbell's Grill and Sports Bar Pregame Show.

