Hooks Pitching Leads the Way in Win

August 3, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release





CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Hooks' pitching staff turned in a dominating performance in a 5-1 victory over the RockHounds on Saturday night. Three arms combined for 11 strikeouts, highlighted by Andre Scrubb recording the final five outs via K.

Midland jumped out to an early lead on starter Tyler Ivey thanks to a solo home run from Collin Theroux. The blast did not deter Ivey, as the right-hander worked into the fifth inning and tallied four strikeouts.

The Hooks took the lead in the third on a towering three-run home run from Colton Shaver. The swing marked his 17th home run combined between Fayetteville and Corpus Christi, cementing a new career-high.

Nick Hernandez was the first man out of the bullpen in the fifth and tossed an inning and two-thirds of scoreless relief. He gave way to Andre Scrubb in the seventh and he proceded to leave two inherited runners stranded in the seventh.

Scrubb was making his Whataburger Field debut as a member of the home team, and he left a strong first impression. He faced adversity in the eighth by loading the bases with no outs. The right-hander responded with a flyout and back-to-back strikeouts and fired up his dugout in the process.

JJ Matijevic would launch an opposite field homer in the eighth to pad the lead to 4-1 Hooks. Later, Chuckie Robinson would knock an RBI single to cap the scoring at 5-1.

Scrubb was far from done, as he returned for the ninth and struck out the side to seal his first double-a save.

Corpus Christi looks to split the four-game series on Sunday at 4:15 P.M.. Forrest Whitley returns to the Hooks for the first time in 2019 as the starter. Sunday is H-E-B Kids Day as all kids can run the bases postgame as the Hooks close the homestand.

