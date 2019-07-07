Cards Pitch Shutout to Deny Travs Sweep

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers were denied a sweep on Sunday night as they were shutout by the Springfield Cardinals, 4-0. Tommy Parsons pitched seven innings, giving up just three hits with seven strikeouts to get the win. Mitchell Osnowitz then closed out the game. Yariel Gonzalez banged three hits for the Cards including a late homer and drove in all four of their runs.

Moments That Mattered

* Springfield scored in the fourth on a two out hit by Gonzalez that was poked through the hole on the left side of the infield left open by a shift.

* Arkansas had offensive chances but could not take advantage. That included a leadoff double in the fifth inning when trailing by just a run.

Notable Travs Performances

* 1B Mike Ahemed: 2-3, 2B

* RHP Zac Grotz: L, 3.2 IP, 4 H, R, BB, 4 K

News and Notes

* The Travs were shutout for the fifth time this season.

* Three of the four games in the series were shutouts.

* Justin Dunn and Evan White of the Travs played for the AL team in the MLB Futures Game on Sunday night in Cleveland. Dunn pitched a scoreless inning with a strikeout while White started at first base and went 0-1 with a lineout to left field.

Up Next

The Travs continue their homestand with the first of three against the NW Arkansas Naturals on Monday night. Left-hander Ricardo Sanchez (5-5, 3.95) gets the start against lefty J.C. Cloney (2-2, 3.56). It is a Moix Monday Pup Day at the ballpark with a 7:10 first pitch. The game will also be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

