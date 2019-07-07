Potts' Late Homer Lifts Sod Poodles Past RoughRiders 9-7 to Secure Series Victory

July 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Amarillo Sod Poodles News Release





AMARILLO, Texas - The Sod Poodles were victorious by a final score of 9-7 over the RoughRiders Sunday night in front of 6,505 fans at HODGETOWN. In the bottom of the seventh and down by a run, Sod Poodles third baseman Hudson Potts knocked a two-run home run to give Amarillo the late lead. Shortstop Owen Miller also led Amarillo offensively with his four-hit night and finished a home run short of the cycle. The win marks the second consecutive for the team and seventh in their last 11 games.

J.C. Cosme earned his first win of the season after tossing one inning of relief and striking out two batters. Emmanuel Ramirez, who took a no-decision, made his 12th start for the Sod Poodles and allowed five runs on seven hits through six innings of work with three walks allowed and three strikeouts.

Amarillo jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff batter Rodrigo Orozco doubled on the first pitch saw which marked his 100th career double. Orozco came around to score when Edward Olivares hit into a fielder's choice. Owen Miller then hit an RBI double to center field scoring Olivares.

In the second inning, Kyle Overstreet hit a leadoff triple and then came around to score as Buddy Reed grounded into a field choice. Reed came around to score as Ivan Castillo singled to right field to extend the Amarillo lead to 4-0.

Frisco responded in the third inning as Brendon Davis hit a solo home run to left field to cut the Sod Poodles lead to 4-1.

Miller started off the fifth inning with the second leadoff double of the game and then scored on an RBI single by Taylor Kohlwey to give Amarillo the 5-1.

The RoughRiders plated one run in the sixth as Preston Beck tripled to right center plating Charles Leblanc to narrow the Sod Poodles lead to 5-2.

In the seventh inning, the RoughRiders plated four runs on five hits as Frisco took the 6-5 lead. Frisco started the inning with two walks and a base hit to load the bases for Leody Taveras who hit a two-RBI single to center field. One batter later Ryan Dorow hit a sacrifice fly to plate Yonny Hernandez. Taveras then scored on a Leblanc single.

Amarillo answered right back in the bottom of the seventh as Miller hit a leadoff single then Hudson Potts bashed a two-run home run to left field. Kohlwey then walked and advanced to third on an Overstreet single. Buddy Reed plated Kohlwey via a sacrifice fly to give the Sod Poodles the 8-6 advantage.

The Sod Poodles tacked on one insurance run in the eighth inning as Kohlwey hit an RBI single which scored Miller to push the Amarillo lead to 9-6.

Frisco made things interesting in the ninth inning when Andretty Cordero reached base on a leadoff walk. One batter later, Leblanc grounded into a fielder's choice. Beck then doubled to right-center field to allow Leblanc to score. Sod Poodles reliever Evan Miller then struck out LeDarious Clark for out number two. The next batter was Tony Sanchez who grounded out to Miller, who then flipped the ball over to Overstreet to secure the 9-7 win and series victory for Amarillo.

The Sod Poodles will hit the road starting Monday and will faceoff against the Midland RockHounds for a three-game set at Security Bank Ballpark before heading to Frisco for four more games.

NOTES

Tomorrow's Preview: The Sod Poodles hit the road for the week to face their Oil-Pan Cup rival, the Midland RockHounds, for a three-game set in Midland, before heading to Frisco for four games.

Team Huddy: Hudson Potts recorded his sixth home run of the season and first since May 5 in big fashion on Sunday evening. Down by a run in the seventh, he swung at the first pitch delivered and lasered it over the left-field wall to give the Sod Poodles the 7-6 lead. It was his fourth two-run home run of the season.

Bats Connected: The Sod Poodles tied for a season-high in hits as a team with 16 on Sunday evening in the series finale against Frisco. It marked the third time the Amarillo squad totaled 16 in a game this season (Last: May 26 vs. Midland).

Hits Combined: The Sod Poodles 16 hits mixed with Frisco's 12 hits tied for a season-high 28 hits total in a game. The last time it happened this season was on May 13 versus Midland.

Second Straight: The Sod Poodles won their second consecutive game Sunday evening against Frisco. They have won seven games in their last 11 total.

Series Victory: Amarillo won their 11th series of the 2019 season after taking three of four from Frisco and are now 11-11-3 on the season.

Feat Reached: Rodrigo Orozco collected his 100th career double and 12th of 2019 on Sunday against the Frisco RoughRiders in the first inning as leadoff for the Sod Poodles.

By The Way: Kyle Overstreet and Owen Miller both collected their fourth career triples on Sunday evening. It marked the first for Overstreet since last season on June 30 at Northwest Arkansas and the first for Miller since June 20 of last season while with Tri-City.

Futures Game Recap: Amarillo Sod Poodles southpaw and Padres' number six-rated prospect (MLB.com) Adrian Morejon appeared in the 2019 SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, which took place Sunday evening at Progressive Field in Cleveland. Morejon tossed one inning (Bot 6) and allowed two hits with no runs allowed. Morejon was one of three San Diego Padres' Minor League pitching prospects selected to the roster. The other two included number two-rated prospect (MLB.com) and North Carolina native Mackenzie Gore (Lake Elsinore), who started for the National League on the mound with a scoreless and hitless inning, and number 9-rated prospect (MLB.com) and Colombia native Luis Patiño (Lake Elsinore), who got out of a jam in relief in the bottom of the seventh and tossed a scoreless eighth in extras to end the game in a 2-2 tie.

From Right Field: Edward Olivares collected his fifth outfield assist Sunday night against the Frisco RoughRiders as he threw out Preston Beck at home plate with a support toss by pitcher Emmanuel Ramirez to catcher A.J. Kennedy. Olivares ranks fifth in the Texas League with his four outfield assists.

Long Arms: Five Amarillo starters have gone six innings or more in the last five games (7/3-7/7) - Kyle Lloyd (7.0 IP), Lake Bachar (7.2 IP), Nick Margevicius (6.0 IP), Ronald Bolaños (6.2 IP), and Emmanuel Ramirez (6.0 IP).

Climbing the Ladder: The Sod Poodles pitching staff has struck out a Texas League second-best 826 this season. Amarillo is also second-best in all of Double-A with their 826 strikeouts, nine behind first-place Corpus Christi Hooks.

The Pride of Venezuela: Edward Olivares ended his hit streak at nine games after going hitless against the Frisco RoughRiders Sunday evening. During his hit streak, Olivares went 16-for-33 (.484) with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, and two runs.

Another Four For Miller: Owen Miller collected his fifth career four-hit game and third of 2019 on Sunday against Frisco. He completed the night going 4-for-5 with three runs scored and an RBI.

Sellout Streak Continues: Following Sunday night's game where 6,505 fans entered into HODGETOWN, the Sod Poodles have hosted 12 straight sellouts and 22 overall so far during the 2019 season.

Season Recap: After another victory over the RoughRiders Sunday night, the Sod Poodles improve to an 8-6 record in the season series. The Sod Poodles have outscored the RoughRiders 73-57 in the season series.

Brilliant Bolaños: Sod Poodles starter Ronald Bolaños tossed six and two-thirds innings Saturday night in downtown Amarillo against the RoughRiders. Bolaños set a career and franchise-high with 10 strikeouts. Bolaños didn't surrender a run and only allowed one hit en route to his third victory of the season.

Shutout: Amarillo shutout Frisco Saturday night by a final score of 5-0. The Sod Poodles have shutout three teams this season with the last shutout coming at Frisco on May 30. The Sod Poodles have shutout two teams at HODGETOWN in 2019.

Racking Them Up: Amarillo reliever David Bednar recorded his sixth save of the season Saturday night as he went two and one-third innings where he allowed only two hits, struck out two RoughRiders batters and didn't allow a run. Bednar is 6-for-7 in save opportunities this season.

The Chicken Is Coming: The Famous Chicken, also historically known as the "San Diego Chicken", is coming to Amarillo for the first time in nearly a decade to perform at HODGETOWN during the Sod Poodles Wednesday, July 17 game when they face off against the Springfield Cardinals. Presented by the Downtown Athletic Club, the Famous Chicken will be seen during multiple inning breaks throughout the night and will also be signing autographs for fans following the game. Gates for the 7:05 p.m. game are scheduled to open at 6:00 p.m.

Lights Are On And Don't Need Them: Saturday night's game between the Sod Poodles and RoughRiders was delayed one hour because of unsafe field conditions due to early-morning rain. The longest delay to take place at HODGETOWN was 2:02 on May 4 against Arkansas.

Reed All About It: Buddy Reed bashed his ninth home run of the season Saturday against the RoughRiders to breakup Brock Burke's no-hit bid. Reed's last home run came on June 18 at Northwest Arkansas.

New High: HODGETOWN welcomed 7,451 fans through its gates on Independence Day which marks a new franchise high.

Postseason in the Panhandle: Amarillo clinched a spot in the 2019 postseason on June 17 as they beat the Naturals 8-2, while division rival Midland fell to Springfield, 3-0. Amarillo will host the first two games of the Texas League Division Series on September 4th and 5th. The Sod Poodles made quite the run to the Texas League South First Half title in 2019. On May 16, the Soddies were in last place in the division and trailed the division leader by 6 games.

What's Coming Up: After the road trip to Midland and Frisco, the Sod Poodles will welcome Springfield and Northwest Arkansas to HODGETOWN for a week-long homestand.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.