Riders Charge Back Late But Fall 9-7

AMARILLO, Texas - A four-run rally in the seventh inning fell just short for the Riders Sunday in an 9-7 loss at Amarillo.

SYNOPSIS

* Trailing 5-2 at the onset of the frame, the Riders grabbed their first lead of the night with a big frame. After a two-run single from Leody Taveras and a game-tying sac fly from Ryan Dorow, Charles Leblanc gave the Riders a 6-5 lead with an RBI single.

* After Amarillo scored four unanswered to retake the lead, the Riders got the tying run to the plate in the ninth after an RBI double from Preston Beck but couldn't complete the comeback.

* Brendon Davis tied his career-high with three hits, including a solo homer in the third inning.

KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

* Brendon Davis: 3-for-4, HR, RBI, 2 R

* Charles Leblanc: 2-for-4, RBI, BB, R

* Preston Beck: 2-for-5, 2B, 3B, 2 RBI

NEWS AND NOTES

* Reliever James Jones worked on back-to-back days for the first time this season. He has allowed one earned run in his last 21 1/3 innings (0.42 ERA). That stretch has lowered his ERA from 5.68 to 2.93.

WHAT'S NEXT

Riders vs. Corpus Christi, Monday, 7:05 pm

RHP Ronald Herrera (0-2, 9.64) vs. RHP Cristian Javier (4-2, 2.15)

Video: MiLB.tv ||| Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn, MiLB First Pitch app

