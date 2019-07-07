Naturals Blanked In T-Town Finale, 4-0

July 7, 2019 - Texas League (TL) - Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release





TULSA, Okla. - Starter, Connner Greene, turned in his second straight quality start and his sixth overall to keep the Naturals' within reaching distance; but the bats remained dormant in a 4-0 loss at ONEOK Field to the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday night.

Greene (3-6, 5.08) allowed a lead-off homer on the third pitch of his game in the first inning; but settled in following the round-tripper. The 24-year old retired the next six hitters, hit a batter, and proceeded to shutdown the Tulsa bats with nine consecutive retired and kept the deficit at 1-0.

He allowed just two hits through his first six innings of work, but opened the seventh inning with some trouble. Greene allowed a lead-off single and a walk to begin the frame and manager, Darryl Kennedy lifted him for reliever, Andres Sotillet.

Sotillet had not allowed a run in 14.1 innings entering the appearance; but gave-up a base-hit to start the outing to load the bags. He retired the next two hitters before surrendering two-out, three-run double to break the game open and give Tulsa a 4-0 lead. His scoreless inning streak ended at 15.0 innings, the longest by a Natural this season.

Tulsa starter, Justin De Fratus stymied the Naturals with seven innings of shutout baseball and held the Naturals to just four hits in the contest, all singles.

Northwest Arkansas (39-45/8-8) head south to North Little Rock, Ark. to open a big three-game series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) who sit two and one-half games ahead of the Naturals in the second half North Division standings.

Left-hander, J.C. Cloney (2-2, 3.56) will begin the series with his 11th start of the season against left-hander, Ricardo Sanchez (5-5, 3.95) for the Travelers.

Join the "Voice of the Naturals," Benjamin Kelly on 92.1-FM, the Ticket and the Naturals Radio Network for a 6:50 Indigo Sky Casino Pregame Show leading up to the 7:10 p.m. first pitch.

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are the Double-A Texas League Affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. The Naturals play at state-of-the-art Arvest Ballpark in Springdale, Ark. For more information, including statistics, ticket options, and more, please visit NWANaturals.com, and follow us on Twitter @NWANaturals and Facebook.com/Naturals.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 7, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.