Cards Head to Elizabethton After Wrapping Bristol Set

BRISTOL, Va. - The Johnson City Cardinals will head to Elizabethton Saturday after falling in the series finale at Boyce Cox Field 11-0 to the Pirates Friday. The Cardinals took two of three games in Bristol and will open a four-game set vs. the Twins with Michael YaSenka on the mound Saturday evening.

Liam Sabino and Aaron Antonini each reached twice in the Cardinals' finale vs. the Bucs. Antonini, Todd Lott, Kyle Skeels, and Raffy Ozuna all picked up hits. Sabino reached twice in all three games at Boyce Cox Field.

Jose Moreno (1-3) got the start for the Cardinals and suffered the loss after allowing seven runs (seven earned) in four-plus innings of work. Trey McGough (2-0) picked up the win in relief for the Bucs.

The Cardinals will meet the Pirates again July 17-19 as part of a six-game homestand at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. The homestand will feature Strike Out Cancer Night on July 18. Fans are invited to join the Cardinals to help strike out cancer and enjoy a special appearance by Jason Motte. July 20 will be Margaritaville Night at TVA Credit Union Ballpark. Fans are invited to enjoy a Jimmy Buffett cover band, $2 cheeseburgers and $2 16-ounce Coronas.

The series win in Bristol was the fourth for the Cards this season. The team will open its first four-game set in Elizabethton on Saturday. YaSenka (0-0, 1.08 ERA) will get the ball for the Cardinals. RHP Ryan Shreve (0-1, 4.22 ERA) is expected to start for Elizabethton. First pitch is slated for 6:30 p.m. The Cards are 1-1 vs. the Twins so far in 2019.

The full schedule for this season and season ticket information can be found online at jccardinals.com, or by calling the Cardinals Ticket Office at 423-461-4866.

