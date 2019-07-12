Bumpass & Lantigua Drive in Two Each, Lead Reds to 6-5 Win

DANVILLE, VA - The Greeneville Reds (8-13) won their third straight game, defeating the Danville Braves (10-11) 6-5 Thursday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. After a 73-minute rain delay at the beginning of the game, the Reds scored six runs over the first two innings.

Danny Lantigua reached on an error with one out in the top of the first and moved to second on Allan Cerda's single. After both runners advanced on a ground out, Lantigua scored on RHP Peyton Williams' (L ,0-2) wild pitch.

After Williams recorded the first out in the second, he walked Carlos Reina. A.J. Bumpass followed with a two-run home run to right field. Williams then walked Raul Juarez, who went first-to-third on Ivan Johnson's double. Both scored on Lantigua's two-run triple. Lantigua scored on a wild pitch to put the Reds up 6-0.

RHP Orlando Noriega (W, 2-1) allowed just one hit over five scoreless innings Thursday with two walks and three strikeouts. The lone hit came on a broken bat bloop single to left field off the bat of Cody Birdsong.

RHP Matt Gill came on for the sixth and surrendered a single to Cody Milligan and a double to Brandon Parker. Milligan scored Danville's first run on Gill's wild pitch. Parker moved to third on the wild pitch, and scored on Beau Philip's ground out.

After a scoreless eighth inning, RHP Anthony Zimmerman came back out for the ninth. He surrendered a one out single to Ray Hernandez, and walked Birdsong. Hernandez scored and Birdsong went to third on Michael Mateja's RBI-double. Mitch Calandra's two-run double, scoring Birdsong and Mateja, cut the Reds lead to 6-5. Charles Reyes came in to pinch run for Calandra, and moved to third on a ground out. Zimmerman then got Milligan to fly out to center field to end the game.

The Reds will go for their first sweep of the season Friday night at Dan Daniel Memorial Park. First pitch between RHP Juan Abril (0-2, 6.43) and LHP Mitch Stallings (3-0, 1.25) is scheduled for 6:30 PM.

