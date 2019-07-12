G-Reds Cap Sweep with 10-0 Win in Danville

DANVILLE, VA - The Greeneville Reds (10-13) completed a three game sweep of the Danville Braves (10-13) at Dan Daniel Memorial Park with a 10-0 win Friday night. RHP Juan Abril (W, 1-2) and RHP Tyler Garbee (S, 1) combined to toss Green- eville's fourth shut out of the year.

After a scoreless first, the Reds scored first in the second. Robert Boselli reached on a Cody Birdsong throwing error, moved to second on a ground out, third on a wild pitch, and scored on Justin Gomez's RBI-single.

Ivan Johnson led off the third with a single, then went first to third on Danny Lantigua's single. A.J. Bumpass came on to pinch run for Lantigua, and stole second. Allan Cerda's sacrifice fly scored Johnson. Bumpass moved to third on the play, and scored on Cameron Warren's RBI-single. Johnson led off the fourth with a double and scored on a double play to extend the lead to 4-0.

Greeneville blew the game open with a five run seventh. After recording the first out, RHP Deyvis Julian issued back-to-back walks to Mike Spooner and Johnson. Spooner scored on Bumpass' RBI-single. Julian then walked Cerda to load the bases.

Danville replaced Julian with LHP Alex Segal who surrendered a two-run single to Warren, scoring Johnson and Bumpass. After Segal struck out Boselli for the second out, Tyler Callihan and Ranser Amador hit back-to-back RBI-singles to extend the lead to 9-0.

Cerda drew a leadoff walk in the ninth, and scored on Warren's RBI-triple off RHP Albinson Volquez.

Abril allowed six hits and a walk over five scoreless for his first win. He also struck out one. Garbee earned his first career save. He allowed two hits and a walk over four scoreless innings with a career-high five strikeouts.

Johnson finished the night 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, and three runs scored. Warren finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a career-high four RBI's. Bumpass and Cerda scored twice, and Gomez finished with two hits.

Greeneville will begin a series in Kingsport with the Mets Saturday night at Hunter Wright Stadium. RHP Graham Ashcraft (1-2, 8.40) will start the opener for the Reds against RHP Ramon Guzman (1-0, 1.42) with first pitch scheduled for 6:30 PM.

