Cardinals Broadcasters Bengie Molina & Polo Ascencio at Hammons Field this Thursday

Springfield, MO - The Springfield Cardinals are excited to welcome St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Language Broadcasters Bengie Molina and Polo Ascencio to Hammons Field on Thursday, June 15, for the first "Copa de la Diversion" night of the season!

Bengie Molina, 2002 World Series Champion and 2x Gold Glove Award winner, older brother of former St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina and 11-year Major League catcher Jose Molina, and Polo Ascencio are in their 8th season as the Cardinals' Spanish Broadcasters.

The St. Louis Cardinals Spanish Language Broadcasting duo will be helping us celebrate the first "Copa de la Diversion" game of the 2023 season. The Cardinals began adopting their "Copa de la Diversion" identity,"Cardenales de Springfield," in 2021 to honor Hispanic and Latino communities throughout Southwest Missouri.

Molina and Ascencio will be throwing out a ceremonial first pitch and signing autographs for fans along the concourse during the game! Additionally, there will be a special pregame performance from the "Grupo Latinoamericano" Dance Group. Albert Pujols Connecting Bobbleheads, Jordan Walker T-Shirts, Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, & more this week!

The Springfield Cardinals kickoff another fun-filled homestand this next week with a six-game series against the Tulsa Drillers from June 13-18, featuring:

- Tuesday, June 13, 6:35pm - Pride Night presented by Burrell Behavioral Health and Great Southern Bank $2 Tuesday with hot dogs and bratwursts for just $2. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Wednesday, June 14, 12:05pm - Day Baseball and Springfield Cardinals PLAY BALL Education Day with the Dickerson Park Zoo. Gates open at 11:05am.

- Thursday, June 15, 7:05pm - Coca-Cola Jordan Walker Baseball Card Shirt Giveaway (2,000), Cardenales de Springfield Copa Night, and Thirsty Thursday with drink specials on all adult beverages all game long (21+). Gates open at 6:05pm.

- Friday, June 16, 7:05pm - Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night, Marvel Super Hero Pregame Dress-Up Parade with check-in at 6:30pm, and Super Power Fans-On-Field Fireworks. Gates open at 6:05pm.

- Saturday, June 17, 6:35pm - St. Louis Cardinals Legends 2-of-3 Connecting Albert Pujols Bobblehead Giveaway (2,000), Infuze Credit Union/Fort Leonard Wood Military Appreciation Night and Fireworks Celebration, and Patriotic Camo Jersey Auction benefitng MSU ROTC begins. Gates open at 5:35pm.

- Sunday, June 18, 1:35pm - Father's Day Catch on the Field at 12:35pm, Hiland Dairy Ice Cream Sunday, MOST 529 Kids Run the Bases, and Patriotic Camo Jersey Auction benefiting MSU ROTC ends. Gates open at 12:35pm.

Enjoy the Cardinals Happy Half-Hour before EVERY home game this season! For the first 30 minutes after gates open (gates open one hour before scheduled game time), fans 21+ can enjoy drink specials on all adult beverages from Hammons Field concessions locations.

