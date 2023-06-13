Travs Open Series with Walk-Off Win

June 13, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Corpus Christi Hooks News Release







NORTH LITTLE ROCK - Arkansas employed three unearned runs to edge Corpus Christi, 4-3, Tuesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

Zach Daniels accounted for the Hooks offense as he clubbed a three-run home run with two outs in the third inning, staking CC to a 3-1 lead. Both of Daniels Double-A home runs have come in his last five games. The 24-year-old from Stockbridge, GA was activated from the injured list last Tuesday after undergoing surgery on his left wrist.

Hooks starter Colton Gordon responded to the Traveler's first-inning run by retiring nine of 12 batters faced from the second through the fourth. An error opened the Arkansas fifth which led to the game-tying runs.

Gordon struck out five while scattering two walks and four hits over 4 2/3 innings.

Diosmerky Taveras was impressive in relief for CC, blanking the Travs thru 3 1/3 frames. Taveras has been charged with one earned run over his last three assignments, totaling 8 1/3 innings.

The Hooks made a bid to break the stalemate when J.C. Correa and C.J. Stubbs began the ninth with a single and double, respectively. Despite having men at second and third with no outs, CC failed to muster a run.

The Travs then loaded the bases to start their half with an error, hit by pitch and bunt base hit. Cole McDonald nearly escaped the jam as he struck out the next two hitters. Isiah Gilliam, inserted as a pinch runner in the eighth, won the game by lining a 1-2 pitch into right field.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from June 13, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.