Marshall Brewing Debuts TulsaSound Blonde Ale

Tulsa-based Marshall Brewing Company is introducing a TulsaSound Blonde Ale at ONEOK Field. TulsaSound Blonde Ale will be available beginning on Thursday, June 22 and will be offered for the remainder of the season at select locations and at the Marshall Beer Cart within ONEOK Field.

In early April, the Tulsa Drillers announced a new, alternate identity as part of their annual 918 Weekend with accompanying uniforms that will pay homage to the Tulsa Sound, the iconic musical style that originated in Tulsa during the second half of the twentieth century. To pay tribute to musical legends with Tulsa roots like Leon Russell, J.J. Cale and Roger Tillison and as well as the groovy style of music that's a mix of blues, blues rock, country, rock & roll and swamp pop, the Drillers will rebrand as the TulsaSound for four games this season from June 22-25.

The Taproom at Marshall Brewing, 1742 E. 6th Street, Tulsa, OK will offer a sneak peek of TulsaSound Blonde Ale on Friday, June 16 at 5:00 pm.

TulsaSound Blonde Ale is an easy-going, American ale, perfectly suited to watching baseball on warm afternoons and evenings in Oklahoma. Pouring with a light golden hue, TulsaSound Blonde Ale is a lighter-style ale that delivers a light body, faint hint of sweetness and a refreshingly clean finish.

TulsaSound Blonde Ale will be available on draft inside ONEOK Field at the Marshall Beer Cart located on the First Base Concourse.

"It's always great to partner with the team over at Marshall Brewing to celebrate special happenings in DrillVille," said Drillers GM Mike Melega. "We cannot wait to introduce the new TulsaSound Blonde Ale to Drillers fans during 918 Weekend."

"We have enjoyed a collaborative partnership with the Tulsa Drillers over the years," said Wes Alexander, Marshall's Director of Sales and Marketing. "The TulsaSound Blonde Ale project is our most exciting collaboration to date, calling out elements of the past and present Tulsa music scene we so passionately love."

TulsaSound Blonde Ale is the third co-branded beer that Marshall's and the Drillers have partnered on. The first was the Driller Dunkel which coincided with the opening of ONEOK Field and the second was the Marshall's All-Star Wheat which was created in advance of the 2012 Texas League All-Star Game.

About Marshall Brewing Company

Established in 2008, Marshall Brewing Company is Tulsa's original craft brewery led by German-trained Brewmaster Eric Marshall. Offering American influenced craft beer as well as traditional German-style lagers, Marshall has something unique for all craft beer drinkers.

