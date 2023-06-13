Ornelas Leaves the Yard as Missions Drop Opener in Amarillo

SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions began a six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Tuesday night. In a matchup between two of the hottest teams in the Texas League, the Amarillo offense proved too much to handle for the Missions. The Sod Poodles plated 10 runs on 15 hits while slugging four home runs. With the loss, San Antonio now holds a 1.0 game lead for top spot of the Texas League South division.

Jamison Hill was the starting pitcher for the Sod Poodles. The Missions wasted no time grabbing the lead in the top of the first inning. Tirso Ornelas, the second batter of the night, hit a solo home run off the right-hander. His fifth long ball of the season gave the Missions a 1-0 lead.

Jackson Wolf was the starting pitcher for the Missions. The southpaw entered tonight's game after back-to-back six innings shutout performances. However, the Sod Poodles plated two runs in the bottom of the first inning. Ryan Bliss started the frame with a solo home run. Jordan Lawlar singled and stole second base. With two outs in the inning, Adrian Del Castillo singled and Lawlar came in to score. Amarillo took a 2-1 lead.

The Missions had a chance to tie the game in the top of the second inning. Coming off his first career four-hit game on Sunday, Chandler Seagle doubled with one out in the frame. He was left stranded after Hill struck out the next two batters.

San Antonio had multiple runners in scoring position during the top of the fourth inning. Michael De La Cruz singled and advanced to second base on a ground out. He was thrown out trying to steal third base. Juan Fernandez extended the inning with a base hit. Hill loaded the bases after hitting Seagle with a pitch and walking Ray-Patrick Didder. Ripken Reyes grounded out to end the threat.

The Missions evened up the score in the top of the fifth inning. Ornelas drew a walk and Yorman Rodriguez singled to start the inning. Daniel Johnson grounded out and both runners advanced into scoring position. De La Cruz drove in Ornelas with a sacrifice fly. The game was tied 2-2.

Amarillo regained the lead with two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Juan Centeno started off the frame with a base hit. Neyfy Castillo connected on a two-run home run. His third long ball of the season made it a 4-2 ballgame.

The Sod Poodles added an insurance run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Facing Michel Baez, Deyvison De Los Santos hit a one-out single. Baez issued a walk to Camden Duzenack. Centeno loaded the bases with a base hit to left field. Castillo drove in a run with a sacrifice fly to center field. The Missions trailed 5-2.

Amarillo used the long ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to extend their lead to 10-2. Lawlar began the inning with a double and scored on a throwing error from Juan Fernandez. After recording the first out of the frame, Baez allowed a double to Seth Beer. Del Castillo hit a two-run home run to right field. De Los Santos made it back-to-back homers with a solo shot to right field. After a hit by pitch, a fly out and a base hit, Henry Henry took over for Baez. The right-hander was welcomed to the game with an RBI single from Ryan Bliss.

* Final Score: 10-2

* With the loss, San Antonio falls to 31-27 on the season

* Missions hold a 1.0 game lead over Amarillo for 1st place in Texas League South

* Jackson Wolf (#16 Padres prospect): L, 5.0 IP, 7 H, 4 ER, 6 K, 2 HR

* Alek Jacob (#26 Padres prospect): DNP

* Tirso Ornelas (#28 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, K

* Jordan Lawlar (#1 DBacks prospect, #8 MLB): 3-4, 2B, 2 R, BB, SB

* Deyvison De Los Santos (#4 DBacks prospect): 2-4, HR, RBI, 2 R, BB, SB

* Jamison Hill (Sod Poodles starter): W, 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 4 K, HR

The San Antonio Missions will continue their six-game series with the Amarillo Sod Poodles on Wednesday, June 14th. The Missions have not yet declared a starting pitcher for this game. Right-hander Chad Patrick (3-5, 4.94) is scheduled to pitch for the Sod Poodles. Wednesday's first pitch is slated for 7:05 p.m. from Hodgetown.

