Wichita Bats Explode for Game One Win

MIDLAND, TX - DaShawn Keirsey Jr hit a lead-off home run and the Wichita Wind Surge never looked back. After an explosive start to the game the Wind Surge defeated the RockHounds in the series opener 8-2.

Keirsey, Jr set the tone for the game when he stepped into the batter's box. He crushed the first pitch he saw over the left center field wall for a lead-off home run and gave the Surge a lead they held the rest of the ball game.

The third inning is where the Surge manufactured the majority of their offense. Brooks Lee got his 39th RBI of the season when he hit a ground ball to right field. Yunior Severino, Patrick Winkel, Brooks Lee and Aaron Sabato all had RBIs in the inning. Wichita sent ten hitters to the plate in the inning and had seven hits. The biggest play of the game happened when Seth Gray hit a three-run home run way over the right center field wall.

The RockHounds managed to get a couple of runners home in the bottom of the third. Logan Davidson doubled on a line drive to right field that drove in two runs.

Travis Adams earned the win in his 11th start for the Wind Surge and improved to 2-5 on the year. He pitched five innings and allowed only two runs on four hits. Adams secured three strike outs as well.

Ryan Cusick started for Midland and only was able to make it two and two thirds innings that earned him the loss. The Surge piled ten hits and eight runs scored on him cutting his day shorter than desired. The RockHounds bullpen held the Surge to only two hits and scoreless the rest of the game.

The Wichita Wind Surge have won two in a row and improved their season record to 24-33. The Midland RockHounds dropped their eighth consecutive ball game and fall to 26-32.

NOTES: RH Blayne Enlow and LH Michael Boyle were promoted to St Paul. RH Osiris German has been activated from Development List. RH Jose Bravo has been added from St Paul. The lead-off home run to start a game for the Wind Surge was the first since BJ Boyd on July 31, 2021 at NW Arkansas.

BROADCAST: ESPN Wichita 92.3 FM, Milb First Pitch App, Windsurge.com, MiLB.tv and Ballys Live app.

UPCOMING: The Wichita Wind Surge play game two of the road series and will face the Midland RockHounds Wednesday at 6:30 PM. LH Aaron Rozek for the Surge will face RH Blake Beers for the RockHounds.

NEXT HOME GAME: The Wind Surge return home on Tuesday, June 20th to play Arkansas Travelers at Riverfront Stadium. The Surge will be home for a two-week homestand which includes the first ever postgame concert on Saturday, June 24th "The Spazmatics".

