Carbon Copy - C's Fall 5-3 to Everett on Wednesday

July 25, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Vancouver Canadians News Release





(Scotiabank Field at Nat Bailey Stadium - Vancouver, B.C.) - For the second consecutive night the Canadians took a lead into the 6th inning against Everett and for the second consecutive night the Canadians couldn't hold it. On Wednesday, Vancouver LHP Nicolas Medina took the loss after allowing a three-run home run to Everett's 2B Conner Hoover that sealed a 5-3 victory for the Aquasox. The defeat dropped Vancouver to 0-2 (.000) on the second half of the season and 0-5 (.000) at home vs. Everett in 2019.

The Aquasox scored their first two runs on Wednesday night before many fans had put the ketchup on their hot dogs as leadoff hitter 3B Patrick Frick hit the first pitch he saw from LHP Juan Diaz grabbing a single before he was knocked in with an RBI triple from 2B Conner Hoover who hit Diaz's second pitch of the game into the right field corner giving Everett a 1-0 lead. Hoover scored seconds later on a base hit from SS Cesar Izturis Jr.

The first nine hitters for the Canadians were retired in order before they finally got to Everett RHP Kelvin Nunez in the bottom of the 4th inning. Back-to-back singles from SS Tanner Morris and 1B Yorman Rodriguez set the table as DH MC Gregory Contreras hit into a Fielder's Choice scoring Morris and a double off the bat of RF Will Robertson brought home Rodriguez to even the game at 2-2.

Vancouver would manage its first lead of the night when 2B Ronny Brito smacked an RBI double off Nunez that scored DH MC Gregory Contreras (single) giving the Canadians a 3-2 lead.

Starter LHP Juan Diaz was outstanding after his early struggles in the 1st as he handed the blueprint to Everett's offense in the top of the 7th to LHP Nicolas Medina who immediately ran into trouble. LF DeAires Moses hit a one-out single and then advanced on a passed ball charged to C Philip Clarke before Medina walked 3B Patrick Frick putting runners at first and second base. The next batter, 2B Conner Hoover hit the first pitch he saw from Medina clear over the right field fence giving the lead back to Everett. The three-run blast would prove to be the game winner.

Everett's RHP Matt Martin went the final four innings and allowed just one hit as the Canadians offense went 1-for-15 down the stretch with SS Tanner Morris (double) the lone Vancouver bat to solve the right-hander helping the Aquasox lock down the 5-3 victory.

With the loss, Vancouver falls to 0-2 (.000) on the second half and 15-25 (.375) over all while the Aquasox lead the North Division at 2-0 (1.000).

Notes: SS Tanner Morris went 2-for-4 with a run scored and was the only Canadians bat to manage a multi-hit night as Vancouver scratched together six hits on the night... LHP Luke Gillingham went two innings of no-hit, no-run baseball to drop his ERA to a respectable 4.02 on the season... Vancouver is now 2-9 (.222) vs. Everett this season and a ghastly 0-5 (.000) at home vs. Everett.

Vancouver wraps up this three-game series on Thursday, July 25th at 1:05pm sending RHP Nick Fraze (0-1, 2.35) to the mound in hopes of salvaging the finale that can be heard live on Sportsnet 650.

Vancouver Canadians Baseball returns to Nat Bailey Stadium on Thursday, August 8th at 7:05pm as the Canadians welcome MLB star Rich Harden to the ballpark as part of the 2019 Superstar Series presented by FortisBC.

Tickets can be purchased by calling 604-872-5232, online at www.canadiansbaseball.com or by visiting the Nat Bailey Stadium Box Office at 4601 Ontario Street, Vancouver, B.C.

• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...





Northwest League Stories from July 25, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.