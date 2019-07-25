Kristian Robinson, Astronaut

Florida State Seminole and 2018 ninth round selection of the Arizona Diamondbacks Tyler Holton made his Ron Tonkin Field debut. Holton missed 2018 with Tommy John surgery and has been working his way back since. The lefty contested Salem-Keizer right-hander Conner Nurse.

Nurse and Holton traded zeroes for the first two innings of the ballgame thanks to spectacular defense. The Hops were threatening in the bottom of the first when once again Kristian Robinson hit a missile into left center only to be snared by the San Fransisco Giants' tenth overall pick - Hunter Bishop - to save a run.

The Volcanoes pushed the first run of the ballgame across in the top of the third inning on a Yorlis Rodriguez single to left field. Rodriguez hit the brakes around first drawing a throw to second base allowing Harrison Freed to score. Holton found himself in a jam with runners on second and third base with no one out, but thwarted the Volcanoes efforts by striking out the side.

Hillsboro put runners on first and second with the heart of the order due up, but could not deliver on the threat.

Hops right hander Deyni Olivero relieved Holton in the fourth inning, as the Hops used Holton as an opener of sorts. Olivero, normally a starter, settled in nicely, featuring a sinking fastball around 91 miles per hour, and a plus slider that kept hitters off balance.

In the bottom of the fifth the Hops loaded the bases with nobody out. Chris Roberts entered the game for nurse in quite the jam and immediately induced a foul out by Jesus Marriaga. However, as sure as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Kristian Robinson came through in the big spot smoking a line drive to right field that scored both Jorge Barrosa and Steven Leyton to put the Hops up 2-1.

It was more of the same for Olivero, as he did his thing over three and two thirds innings, allowing no runs and striking out three hitters. Yaramil Hiraldo stepped in relief for Olivero in a jam and worked out of it keeping the Volcanoes at bay.

Heat check on Robinson, as he hit one - according to Trackman -500 feet. To the naked eye, it looked like the ball went to outer space. The 18 year old hit it all the way to Arizona to put the Hops up 3-1 in the bottom half of the seventh inning.

Hillsboro kept the foot on the gas, as they put two men on to begin the bottom of the eighth inning. Marriaga smoked a liner to left to drive in Barrosa to put the Hops up 4-1, but that would be all.

Enter: Bryan Menendez for the save opportunity. Menedez punched out the side to slam the door on the Volcanoes.

The offense was provided by multi-hit days from Marriaga, Robinson, and Garza Jr. Leyton, Ricky Martinez, and Lyle Lin all added to the barrage as well.

Hillsboro and Salem-Keizer face off in the series finale on thursday night to cap a six game homestand in Hillsboro. First pitch can be heard on Rip City Radio 620 AM at 7:05 pm with Rich Burk and Matt Richert on the call. The pregame show will begin at 6:35pm.

