Hawks Drop 8-3 Game against the Emeralds

July 25, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





EUGENE, OR - Eugene's tenacious scoring spread throughout the ballgame earned them an 8-3 win over the Boise Hawks (Short Season A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies) in game two of the three-game series.

Alfredo Garcia started his second game for the Hawks and the first inning was a tough one for him. He gave up a leadoff double to Darius Hill then Chase Strumpf knocked him in with a double of his own to make it 1-0 Eugene.

The Eugene Emeralds (Short Season A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs) saw a lot of production from the bottom of their lineup. The bottom of the third inning featured a solo home run from Caleb Knight, the ninth batter in their order, and then an RBI-triple from Jake Slaughter that pushed Eugene ahead 3-0.

With the bases loaded for the Hawks in the top of the fourth inning, Trevor Boone took a walk that scored Michael Toglia for the first run of Boise's night. Later in that inning, Daniel Cope grounded out to second while scoring a run to make it 3-2 Emeralds ahead.

Knight sent a single up the middle in the bottom half of the fourth that scored one and then Hill, on the next at-bat, singled up the middle as well to score a run and give the Emeralds 5-2 lead.

Ezequiel Tovar collected his second RBI of the series on a single to center field that scored Cope and cut the score to 5-3, but then Eugene would score three unanswered spread through the sixth and eighth innings to take the win at 8-3.

The rubber game will be featured on Thursday with Jeffri Ocando set to make the start. First pitch is at 7:05 PDT (8:05 MDT).

