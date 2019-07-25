Boise Hawks Community Night Presented by Truckstop.Com

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will host the first Boise Hawks Community Night presented by Truckstop.com at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. There will be a post-game firework show after the game.

This night will be dedicated to raising money and awareness for local non-profit organizations. With each $10 ticket sold, $5 will be donated to the local non-profit of the customer's choosing.

Along with the donation for each ticket sold, during the game the Boise Hawks will present a check to the non-profit organization that raised the most money. This organization will also receive the chance to come out and table to Hawks fans during a different game courtesy of the Boise Hawks.

General Admission Tickets can be purchased online at https://groupmatics.events/event/Hawkscommunity. There will be numerous local non-profit organizations participating in this event.

The Boise Hawks will face off against the Vancouver Canadians in their third game of the series. Gates will open at 6:30 PM and the game will start at 7:15 PM.

