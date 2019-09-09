Capitals Name Brooks Orpik to Player Development Department

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals have named Brooks Orpik to the Player Development Department, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.

In his new role, Orpik will assist and work closely with defensive prospects in the organization, primarily with the Hershey Bears (AHL).

"As a member of our team, Brooks was a tremendous leader and a great role model for our young players," said MacLellan. "We are excited to be able to bring him back in this new role. We feel he will be a great resource for our hockey staff and our prospects."

The former Capitals defenseman and two-time Stanley Cup champion announced his retirement from the National Hockey League on June 25 after 15 seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins and Washington.

Orpik was selected by Pittsburgh in the first round, 18th overall, in the 2000 NHL Draft. The San Francisco native registered 132 points (13g, 119a) in 703 career games with the Pittsburgh and 62 points (5g, 57a) in 332 career games with Washington.

On Jan. 14, 2019, and at 38 years and 110 days old, Orpik became the 14th oldest player to play in his 1,000th career game. Since his NHL debut on Dec. 10, 2002, Orpik ranks first among defensemen in hits (3,148) and third in blocked shots (1,914). Orpik's hit total ranks third among players with 1,000 career games (Zdeno Chara: 3,724; Dustin Brown: 3,369) since 1997-98. In addition to his 1,035 NHL career regular-season games, Orpik appeared in 156 postseason games. Orpik recorded 26 career postseason points (4g, 22a), including an overtime game-winning goal in the 2013 Eastern Conference Quarterfinals against the New York Islanders, the game-winning goal in Game 2 of the 2018 Stanley Cup Final against the Vegas Golden Knights and an overtime game-winning goal in Game 2 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Quarterfinal against the Carolina Hurricanes. He is one of 20 American-born defensemen to win multiple Stanley Cups. Additionally, Orpik holds the distinction of recording the most hits (611) in playoff history.

Orpik has represented the United States at the Winter Olympics twice (2010, 2014), the World Championships (2006) and the World Junior Championships (2000). Orpik earned a silver medal with Team USA at the 2010 Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver. He played three seasons at Boston College from 1998-01 and helped the Eagles win the NCAA Division I National Championship in 2001.

