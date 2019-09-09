Admirals Set First Phase of 19-20 Promotions

Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals announced the first phase of their 2019-20 promotional schedule today which features many of the team's signature giveaways, promotions and entertainment as the team gets prepped for their third season at Panther Arena.

Once again the promo schedule kicks off at the home opener, Saturday, October 12th at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket when all fans take home a magnet schedule of the 2019-20 season, courtesy of Pepsi.

The most well known of the team's promotions, the Admirals Concert Series, will have at least four shows this season, although the artists have yet to be announced. The first post-game show will be on Faith and Family Night on January 24, then FM106/Coors Light Country Music Night will follow on February 22. Classic Rock Night is slated for March 14th, while Yacht Rock, a new genre for the ACS, will be on April 4th.

Among giveaways, bobbleheads always reign supreme and the Ads have three of them planned for this season. The first will be on Friday, October 25th when the first 3,000 fans will take home a bobblehead of Founding Father, noted Admirals Fan, and focus of the smash Broadway hit Hamilton, Alexander Hamilton, courtesy of Lee Jeans. On Friday, December 20 the first 3,000 fans will take home a bobblehead of Ads leading scorer Anthony Richard, courtesy of PCI and on February 21 the first 3,500 through the doors get a bobblehead of Admirals legend Darren Haydar, part of his jersey retirement that night, thanks to US Bank.

The Admirals will have a number of other great giveaways this season, beginning with Velcro Wallets, courtesy of Wrangler, for the first 2,500 fans on 90s Night, Friday, February 18. On Friday, December 6 the first 3,500 fans will get an Admirals plate featuring logos from team history, courtesy of Screamin' Sicilian, and Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will give out cowbells for the first 5,000 on December 28th. Admirals winter hats will be available for the first 3,000 on January 11th, thanks to TSMGI, while the Milwaukee Brewers will have a pair of yet-to-be-determined giveaways for the first 2,500 fans on February 7 and March 13.

On a record six occasions the Admirals will wear specialty jerseys that will then be auctioned off with the proceeds benefiting local charities. A unique new twist this season are special warm-up jerseys the Ads will don during Hockey Fights Cancer Month in November. The jerseys will go up for auction on October 6 and the winning bidders will get to select the name that goes on the back of the sweater.

The first game-worn jersey will be a Sugar Skull jersey on November 2 for Hispanic Heritage Night, entitled El Noche de los Almirantes, and then the team will wear throwback jerseys form the 2004 Calder Cup Championship team on February 21 & 22, and the first Admirals jersey, a green sweater with diagonal blue letters across the front, on March 13 and 14. The remaining two jerseys will be announced shortly.

The team's annual Jockey Teddy Bear Toss will be on Saturday, November 2. All fans are encouraged to bring a new stuffed animal to the game and when the Admirals score their first goal they throw them on the ice. The animals are picked up and then donated to UMOS, a local non-profit advocacy group.

The Admirals are also proud to offer all Veterans and active military personnel and their families free tickets to the team's game on Friday, November 1st with Military Appreciation Night, courtesy of United Steelworkers Local 209. This is the 15th consecutive year that the team has proudly hosted this special night.

For the second straight season the Ads will offer all the good boys & girls two chances to take in a game with their humans, for Dog Day, presented by Pet Supplies Plus. The first will be on Saturday October 19th at 6 pm when fans can bring their dogs to the game for just $5 and $3 from each dog and human companion ticket sold will be donated to HAWS of Waukesha.

On Friday, December 13th all fans in attendance will receive a 2020 Admirals Calendar, courtesy of WeEnergies. In addition, that game will be the team's annual Charity Game that features tickets discounted to as little as $6 with $3 from every ticket sold going to Children's Hospital of Wisconsin. Over the past 15 seasons the Admirals have donated over $400,000 to local charities from this game alone.

Once again the Admirals are proud to offer a pair of School Day Games, presented by Baird. On November 6 and March 11 the team will drop the puck at 10:30 am, while entertaining in excess of 7,000 local students. The game is a great opportunity for a fun and educational look at hockey and the business of pro sports.

The Ads also provide many ticket specials for fans, including Summerfest Winning Wednesdays, which returns for the second season. If the Admirals win on a Wednesday all fans in attendance can redeem their ticket for a free one to the next Wednesday game, so with 13 Wednesday home games there is the potential for a lot of free hockey!

There will be a new twist on Ian's Pizza Student Nights at Panther Arena this season. At every Friday home game high school and college students can get ticket and a slice of Ian's Pizza (redeemable in restaurant only) for just $13.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino will also continue to sponsor Chuck-a-Puck, where fans can purchase foam pucks at select games for $1 and then throw them onto the ice for a chance to win great prizes. The proceeds from Chuck-a-Puck go to the Milwaukee Admirals Power Play Foundation, which is the team's charitable arm.

The Aurora Sports Health Autograph Corner also returns for another year. At 20 different games during the season two Admirals players will sign autographs after the game in the Admirals Bar.

The Admirals will continue to add other promotions, giveaways, and entertainment as the season nears. Check out www.milwaukeeadmirals.com for the latest information. As always, all promotions and entertainment are subject to change without notice.

Beginning Tuesday, September 10, fans can purchase tickets for any game at the Admirals office, located at 510 W. Kilbourn Ave, during the week from 9:00 am-5:00 pm. In addition, tickets can be purchased over the phone by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena and Milwaukee Theatre Box Office.

The Admirals 2019-20 season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.

