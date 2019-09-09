Sens Win Rookie Showcase with a Perfect Tournament

September 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





Jonathan Gruden scored the overtime winner as the Ottawa Senators beat the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 to win the Rookie Showcase with a perfect 3-0 record.

Ottawa had a goal in regulation from Josh Norris while Kevin Mandolese made 20 saves before Mads Sogaard replace him at the 10:37 point and stopped 18 shots. Winnipeg's Adam Carlson turned away 12 shots, as did Griffen Outhouse, while Cole Maier scored.

Gruden buried the winner at 2:40 in the extra frame as off of a lovely dish from Jonathan Davidsson, Gruden beat Outhouse high with a up high to give the Senators its third straight Rookie Showcase title.

It took just 101 seconds for the Jets to jump ahead as Maier scored his first goal of the tournament to give Winnipeg a 1-0 lead. The Senators tied it at 10:43 on the power play as Norris just squeezed one past Carlson's blocker on the short side after a nice feed down low by Alex Formenton.

After a scoreless second, Winnipeg nearly stole the game in regulation with less than two minutes to play as David Gustafsson hit the post as the game headed into overtime.

The winning 50/50 number from the Rookie Showcase was 730180 with the winner taking home $6,630.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.