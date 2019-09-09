Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale September 12

SYRACUSE, N.Y. --- The Syracuse Crunch have announced that single game tickets for the team's 26th American Hockey League season will go on sale to the public on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m.

Single game ticket prices remain the same at $18, $20 and $22, increasing to $21, $23 and $25 on day of game with fees included. Tickets for children 12 and under are priced at $18 and go to $21 on day of game. Discounted tickets are available for groups of 15 or more. The Crunch will continue to offer a $17 ticket through the military discount presented by Falso Service Experts, limited to one per military ID per game. All prices are subject to additional fees dependent on method of purchase.

Prior to public sale, full season ticket holders will have access to a single game ticket presale beginning on Monday, Sept. 9 at 2 p.m.

Single game tickets will be available through the Crunch office, at the War Memorial Arena Box Office and online through Ticketmaster or Account Manager.

Ticket packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the War Memorial Arena at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

