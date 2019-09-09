Lehigh Valley Phantoms Set 2019-2020 Promotional Schedule
September 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are thrilled to announce an exciting, fun-filled promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season that offers a special promotion in over 70% of our home games and features plenty of unique theme nights, awesome giveaways and opportunities to interact with your favorite Phantoms players and is sure to guarantee a great time for the entire family.
Please see below a breakdown of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 promotional schedule:
+More promotions to be added throughout the season!
October 5, 2019 - Opening Night Presented by The Morning Call / *Rally Towel Giveaway
October 12, 2019 - Post-Game Pictures with Players on the Ice
October 19, 2019 - Go Birds Tailgate with Eagles Cheerleaders
November 6, 2019 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen Corporation Cyber Security Solutions
November 1, 2019 - Coat Drive presented by 69 WFMZ-TV
November 9, 2019 - Boy Scouts of America Night
November 20, 2019 - 70's Night / $1.00 Hot Dogs
November 22, 2019 - 80's Night
November 23, 2019 - 90's Night
November 30, 2019 - Post-Game Autographs with Players / *Poster Giveaway
December 6, 2019 - American Cancer Society Pink in the Rink / *Ball Cap Giveaway presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications
December 14, 2019 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City
December 28, 2019 - *Players Calendar Giveaway
January 11, 2020 - Girl Scout Night
January 12, 2020 - Star Wars Day - Featuring Star Wars Characters
January 15, 2020 - $1.00 Hot Dogs
January 17-18, 2020 - Racing Weekend featuring Phantoms NASCAR
February 7, 2020 - American Heart Association Go Red
February 9, 2020 - meLVin's Birthday / Post-Game Skate with Players Presented by Dorney Park
February 14, 2020 - You Can Play - Pride Night
February 20, 2020 - Gift of Life - Organ Donation Awareness
February 28, 2020 - Miracle on Ice Night
March 6, 2020 - Game Show Night
March 8, 2020 - **Youth Jersey Giveaway
March 14, 2020 - St. Patrick's Night
April 8, 2020 - Fan Appreciation / First Responders Night
*First 6,500 Fans in Attendance
**First 2,000 fans in attendance ages 14 and under.
The Phantoms are also excited to announce they will wear special Blackout jerseys and pants for all Wednesday home games this season.
This season will also see the return of our popular "Family Value Packs." For just $69 fans can enjoy 3 game tickets, 3 hot dogs, and 3 drinks. This great package is available for select games during the season, including October 12, October 19, November 22, November 23, and December 14.
The fun isn't just limited to these incredible headliners though. Throughout the season fans can expect endless in-game entertainment as well, including video board and intermission games and contests, Koozie and puck tosses, Weis 3 Stars stick giveaways, and of course all of meLVin's crazy antics!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2019
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Set 2019-2020 Promotional Schedule - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Sens Set for Rookie Showcase Finale - Belleville Senators
- Syracuse Crunch Single Game Tickets on Sale September 12 - Syracuse Crunch
- Admirals Set First Phase of 19-20 Promotions - Milwaukee Admirals
- Capitals Name Brooks Orpik to Player Development Department - Hershey Bears
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lehigh Valley Phantoms Stories
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Set 2019-2020 Promotional Schedule
- Phantoms Family Fun Returns with Preseason Games
- Lehigh Valley to Sponsor 2 NASCAR Series Rides at Pocono Raceway this Weekend
- Phantoms Charities Urban Greenway Dedication July 24
- Flyers Sign Nicolas Aube-Kubel to Contract Extension