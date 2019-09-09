Lehigh Valley Phantoms Set 2019-2020 Promotional Schedule

September 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release





Lehigh Valley, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, are thrilled to announce an exciting, fun-filled promotional schedule for the upcoming 2019-20 season that offers a special promotion in over 70% of our home games and features plenty of unique theme nights, awesome giveaways and opportunities to interact with your favorite Phantoms players and is sure to guarantee a great time for the entire family.

Please see below a breakdown of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 2019-20 promotional schedule:

+More promotions to be added throughout the season!

October 5, 2019 - Opening Night Presented by The Morning Call / *Rally Towel Giveaway

October 12, 2019 - Post-Game Pictures with Players on the Ice

October 19, 2019 - Go Birds Tailgate with Eagles Cheerleaders

November 6, 2019 - Military Appreciation Night presented by Netizen Corporation Cyber Security Solutions

November 1, 2019 - Coat Drive presented by 69 WFMZ-TV

November 9, 2019 - Boy Scouts of America Night

November 20, 2019 - 70's Night / $1.00 Hot Dogs

November 22, 2019 - 80's Night

November 23, 2019 - 90's Night

November 30, 2019 - Post-Game Autographs with Players / *Poster Giveaway

December 6, 2019 - American Cancer Society Pink in the Rink / *Ball Cap Giveaway presented by Service Electric Cable TV & Communications

December 14, 2019 - Teddy Bear Toss presented by Dan's Camera City

December 28, 2019 - *Players Calendar Giveaway

January 11, 2020 - Girl Scout Night

January 12, 2020 - Star Wars Day - Featuring Star Wars Characters

January 15, 2020 - $1.00 Hot Dogs

January 17-18, 2020 - Racing Weekend featuring Phantoms NASCAR

February 7, 2020 - American Heart Association Go Red

February 9, 2020 - meLVin's Birthday / Post-Game Skate with Players Presented by Dorney Park

February 14, 2020 - You Can Play - Pride Night

February 20, 2020 - Gift of Life - Organ Donation Awareness

February 28, 2020 - Miracle on Ice Night

March 6, 2020 - Game Show Night

March 8, 2020 - **Youth Jersey Giveaway

March 14, 2020 - St. Patrick's Night

April 8, 2020 - Fan Appreciation / First Responders Night

*First 6,500 Fans in Attendance

**First 2,000 fans in attendance ages 14 and under.

The Phantoms are also excited to announce they will wear special Blackout jerseys and pants for all Wednesday home games this season.

This season will also see the return of our popular "Family Value Packs." For just $69 fans can enjoy 3 game tickets, 3 hot dogs, and 3 drinks. This great package is available for select games during the season, including October 12, October 19, November 22, November 23, and December 14.

The fun isn't just limited to these incredible headliners though. Throughout the season fans can expect endless in-game entertainment as well, including video board and intermission games and contests, Koozie and puck tosses, Weis 3 Stars stick giveaways, and of course all of meLVin's crazy antics!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.