Sens Set for Rookie Showcase Finale
September 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The Ottawa Senators will look to claim the Rookie Showcase title for the third straight year tonight as they once again facet he Winnipeg Jets.
The Sens have started the tournament 2-0 after wins over Winnipeg (8-1) and Montreal (4-2). The Jets beat Montreal Sunday night meaning a victory for them tonight would put them in a tie with the Senators.
Head coach Troy Mann has made a number of line-up changes from Friday's thumping of the Jets as Drake Batherson, Logan Brown, Erik Brannstrom and Vitaly Abramov all sit. Kevin Mandolese will start tonight but he and Mads Sogard are expected to split time.
The Sens' full line-up is as follows:
Formenton-Norris-Davidsson
Gruden-Beaudin-Veronneau
Kelly-Kastelic-Sturtz
Trepanier-Todd-Capannelli
Bourque-Guenette
Aspirot-McDonald
Hanus-Welsh
Gendron-Melancon
Mandolese
Sogard
Friday, Sept. 6
Ottawa Senators 8-1 Winnipeg Jets
Saturday, Sept. 7
Ottawa Senators 4-2 Montreal Canadiens
Sunday, Sept. 8
Montreal Canadiens 1-2 Winnipeg Jets
Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm
Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators
