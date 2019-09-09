Sens Set for Rookie Showcase Finale

September 9, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators will look to claim the Rookie Showcase title for the third straight year tonight as they once again facet he Winnipeg Jets.

The Sens have started the tournament 2-0 after wins over Winnipeg (8-1) and Montreal (4-2). The Jets beat Montreal Sunday night meaning a victory for them tonight would put them in a tie with the Senators.

Head coach Troy Mann has made a number of line-up changes from Friday's thumping of the Jets as Drake Batherson, Logan Brown, Erik Brannstrom and Vitaly Abramov all sit. Kevin Mandolese will start tonight but he and Mads Sogard are expected to split time.

The Sens' full line-up is as follows:

Formenton-Norris-Davidsson

Gruden-Beaudin-Veronneau

Kelly-Kastelic-Sturtz

Trepanier-Todd-Capannelli

Bourque-Guenette

Aspirot-McDonald

Hanus-Welsh

Gendron-Melancon

Mandolese

Sogard

Tickets for tonight are still available.

Friday, Sept. 6

Ottawa Senators 8-1 Winnipeg Jets

Saturday, Sept. 7

Ottawa Senators 4-2 Montreal Canadiens

Sunday, Sept. 8

Montreal Canadiens 1-2 Winnipeg Jets

Monday, Sept.9 - 7:00pm

Winnipeg Jets vs. Ottawa Senators

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 9, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.