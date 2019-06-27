'Canes Acquire Erik Haula from Vegas

RALEIGH, NC - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that the team has acquired forward Erik Haula from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for forward Nicolas Roy and a conditional fifth-round selection in the 2020 NHL Draft.

"Erik is a skilled, experienced player who has been productive at even strength and on special teams," said Waddell. "We expect him to be healthy and ready to go for training camp."

Haula, 28, registered seven points (2g, 5a) in 15 games with Vegas in 2018-19 before suffering a season-ending injury on Nov. 6 at Toronto. The 6'0", 193-pound forward was selected by the Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Expansion Draft from the Wild. Haula posted career highs in goals (29), assists (26), points (55) and power-play goals (12) during the 2017-18 season. During the Golden Knights' run to the Stanley Cup Final in 2018, Haula tallied nine points (3g, 6a) in 20 games.

The Pori, Finland, native has recorded 151 points (73g, 78a) in 357 career regular season NHL games with Minnesota and Vegas. Haula has also earned 22 points (9g, 13a) in 44 career Stanley Cup Playoff games. He was teammates with Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen while playing for Finland at the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, and he also has represented his home country at the 2011 IIHF World Junior Championship and won silver at the 2014 IIHF World Championship. Haula was drafted by the Wild in the seventh round, 182nd overall, of the 2009 NHL Draft.

Roy, 22, registered 74 points (28g, 46a) in 141 career AHL games with Charlotte and played seven career NHL games with the Hurricanes.

