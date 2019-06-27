Sens Announce Hiring of Two Assistant Coaches

The Belleville Senators are pleased to announce the hiring of David Bell and Colin Chaulk as assistant coaches.

Both Bell and Chaulk will work under Senators head coach Troy Mann beginning in the 2019-20 American Hockey League season.

Bell, 42, joins the Sens from the American Hockey League's Ontario Reign, where he has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach. The Wiarton, Ont., native also spent two years as an assistant with the Springfield Falcons from 2007-2009.

"Dave's time as a coach in the AHL as well as his tenure in the Ontario Hockey League adds integral experience to our staff," said Belleville Senators head coach Troy Mann. "He was a hard-nosed player who has translated his tireless work ethic onto the coaching side of the game- he's exactly the type of person we want to have working with our defensive core."

A coach since 2004, Bell has also extensively worked in the OHL where he has been an assistant coach with the Owen Sound Attack (2004-2007), the Barrie Colts (2009-2011), the Sudbury Wolves (2012-13) and the Niagara IceDogs (2013-2016) before taking over head coach for the 2016-17 season.

He has twice been to the OHL Finals (2010 and 2016) and played 60 AHL games during his professional career.

Chaulk joins the Senators after spending the past four seasons as the VP of Hockey Operations and Head Coach of the Sens' ECHL affiliate Brampton Beast, where he led the team to the Kelly Cup Playoffs on two occasions. He has also previously spent two years as an assistant coach with the Kalamazoo Wings.

"Colin has done an excellent job in his role with our affiliate in Brampton over the past few years," Mann said. "His abilities as a coach as well as his success in developing our organization's prospects at the ECHL level complements what we are trying to accomplish here in Belleville."

The 42-year-old has some previous AHL experience as a player where he played 17 games scoring three goals and adding an assist.

The Toronto native played four years in the OHL with Kingston before embarking on a 14-year professional playing career.

The Senators have also signed Fred Lemay as the team's new video coach. Lemay has spent the past two seasons with the Beast working under Chaulk.

Furthermore, the Senators have extended the contract of goaltending development coach Kory Cooper, who will be entering his fourth season in the Senators organization.

Assistant coaches Paul Boutilier and Ryan Murphy, as well as video coach Tyler May, will not be returning for the 2019-20 season.

