Griffins Re-Sign Goaltender Pat Nagle for One Year

June 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Grand Rapids Griffins on Thursday re-signed goaltender Pat Nagle to a one-year contract.

A native of Bloomfield, Mich., Nagle spent majority of the 2018-19 campaign with the ECHL's Toledo Walleye and helped backstop the club to their first-ever appearance in the Kelly Cup Finals before falling in Game 6 to the Newfoundland Growlers. In 24 postseason games, Nagle compiled a 14-10 record, a 2.03 goals against average, a 0.931 save percentage and one shutout. He paced the ECHL in postseason minutes (1481), saves (679) and games played, while ranking second in both wins and GAA, and fourth in save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound netminder's playoff run came on the heels of a regular season during which he was among the league's leaders with 22 wins (T10th), a 2.81 GAA (17th), a 0.910 save mark (T16th), three shutouts (T7th), 41 games played (T10th) and 2411 minutes (11th).

Nagle has logged three career games with Grand Rapids since 2014-15 and shows a 1-0-1 record along with a 2.59 GAA and a 0.900 save percentage. He turned aside 20 shots in a 5-4 overtime loss at San Jose on April 6 during his lone Griffins appearance in 2018-19. The 31-year-old has appeared in eight AHL contests between Grand Rapids, Syracuse, Rochester and Utica since 2012-13, going 1-4-1 with a 3.47 GAA and a 0.888 save mark.

Nagle has played in 313 regular season ECHL games since 2011-12 with Florida, Idaho, Fort Wayne and Toledo, amassing a 182-79-31 record, a 2.58 GAA, a 0.913 save percentage and 16 shutouts, and was named to both the ECHL All-Star Game and the All-ECHL Second Team in 2017-18. As a rookie with Florida, he helped the Everblades capture the Kelly Cup in 2012 after going 4-1 with a 1.42 GAA and a 0.941 save percentage in six playoff games.

Prior to turning pro, Nagle skated four seasons at Ferris State University (CCHA) from 2007-11 and compiled a 45-42-11 record alongside a 2.32 GAA, a 0.916 save mark and five shutouts in 101 games. As a senior in 2010-11, he was named a CCHA First Team All-Star after posting a career-high 18 wins, a 2.02 GAA and three shutouts.

The Griffins will open the home portion of the 2019-20 season on Friday, Oct. 11 with Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank.

Single-game tickets will go on sale to the public in September. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.