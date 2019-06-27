Book Your Group Outing For The IceHogs' 2019-20 Home Opener

ROCKFORD, Ill. - Hockey officially returns to the Forest City when the Rockford IceHogs kick-off the home portion of their 2019-20 season on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The 2019-20 campaign will mark the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks.

Fans can now book group seats to opening night and the IceHogs' six-game prime pack to receive access to several group experiences during the upcoming season. Available experiences include watching warmups from the penalty box, watching the players take the ice for the start of a period from the tunnel, a postgame photo on the ice and more.

The IceHogs are currently accepting deposits for the home opener, as well as the five other prime dates announced for the 2019-20 season. Suites and seating in the Dental Dimensions Hog Heaven are also available for reservation. Deposits begin at just $50 and lock fans in for exciting hockey in the upcoming campaign. Call (815) 986-6465 or email ticketservices@icehogs.com to book your outing.

In addition to group seating, individual tickets for the IceHogs' six prime home dates are currently available for purchase. The six-game ticket pack is just $60 and can be purchased online at icehogs.com, in-person at the BMO Box Office or by calling (815) 986-6465.

The IceHogs' six-game prime package includes tickets to the Home Opener (Saturday, Oct. 12), Military Appreciation Night (Saturday, Nov. 16), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Friday, Nov. 29), Kris Versteeg Bobblehead Night (Saturday, Dec. 7), IceHogs LEGO Figurines/LEGO Night & Autism Awareness Night (Saturday, Jan. 25) and Sock Monkey Night (Saturday, Feb. 8).

Military Appreciation Night (Nov. 16) - Presented by Rose Pest Control

The IceHogs will celebrate the men and women of our armed forces with special tributes throughout the evening on Military Appreciation Night. All active and former military members will receive a free ticket to Saturday's game with valid ID and can also take advantage of a discounted ticket price of just $10 for their friends and family.

Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 29) - Presented by SwedishAmerican

Rockford will host its second annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night to honor and recognize those whose lives have been impacted by cancer. The IceHogs will don specialty jerseys and fans are encouraged to wear lavender to the game to join the support of the Hockey Fights Cancer initiative. "I Fight For" signs will be available for fans to fill out for the evening's game.

Kris Versteeg Bobblehead Night (Dec. 7)

The IceHogs will be giving away free bobbleheads of two-time Stanley Cup champion Kris Versteeg. Versteeg helped the Blackhawks to the Cup in 2009-10 and 2014-15 and has combined to notch 358 points (149g, 209a) in 643 games during his 11-year NHL career. Versteeg also skated with the IceHogs in 2007-08 prior to signing a one-year AHL deal with Rockford this offseason.

IceHogs LEGO Figurines/LEGO Night & Autism Awareness Night (Jan. 25) - Presented by Lawn Care by Walter

The Hogs will celebrate Autism Awareness Night with specialty jerseys and a giveaway of an IceHogs LEGO figurine. The IceHogs will also hold several promotions throughout the game to educate fans about autism and raise funds for charity.

Sock Monkey Night (Feb. 8) - Presented by Midway Village Museum

Saturday, Feb. 8 will feature a Sock Monkey bubblehead giveaway at the IceHogs home game. The sock monkey is part of Rockford's heritage, and the IceHogs will pay homage to the original sock monkey popularized by Rockford's own Nelson Knitting Co. in the early 1900s.

Don't miss a moment of the action next season. Reserve your seats for the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top AHL affiliate of the Chicago Blackhawks. The IceHogs' home opener is set for Oct. 12 and ticket packages begin as low as $132 for an eight-game mini pack. Contact us at (815) 847-6399 or visit icehogs.com to claim your spots for this upcoming season.

