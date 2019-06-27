Monsters Sign Goaltender Brad Thiessen to One-Year AHL Contract

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters announced Thursday that the team signed veteran goaltender Brad Thiessen to a one-year AHL contract for the 2019-20 season. Last year, Thiessen posted a record of 12-8-4 in 26 appearances for the Monsters with two shutouts, a 2.36 goals-against average (GAA) and a .913 save percentage (S%). In eight 2019 Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Cleveland, Thiessen notched a record of 3-5 with one shutout, a 2.57 GAA and a .902 S%.

A 6'0", 181 lb., left-catching native of Aldergrove, BC, Thiessen, 33, notched a 3-1-0 record with a 3.72 GAA and a .858 S% in five NHL appearances for the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2011-12 season, and contributed a record of 139-91-19 with 28 shutouts, a 2.48 GAA, and a .910 S% in 270 career AHL games played spanning parts of ten seasons from 2009-19 with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Norfolk Admirals, Adirondack Flames and the Monsters.

Thiessen supplied a record of 22-25 with five shutouts, a 2.10 GAA and a .922 S% in 49 career Calder Cup Playoff appearances for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Norfolk and Cleveland spanning six postseason runs from 2010-19. In 2010-11, Thiessen was named to the AHL's First All-Star Team and claimed both the Aldege "Baz" Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's Goaltender of the Year and the Harry "Hap" Holmes Memorial Award as a member of the league's top goaltending tandem. Thiessen again claimed a share of the Holmes Award in 2013.

In 33 ECHL appearances for the Wheeling Nailers and Cincinnati Cyclones spanning parts of the 2009-10, 2015-16, and 2016-17 seasons, Thiessen supplied a record of 18-7-4-2 with one shutout, a 2.29 GAA, and a .923 S%. In three collegiate seasons with Northeastern University from 2006-09, Thiessen supplied a 52-46-12 record with nine shutouts, a 2.40 GAA, and a .922 S% in 111 appearances for the Huskies and maintains career program-record marks in GAA, S%, and shutouts (T1st). A Hobey Baker Award Finalist in 2009, Thiessen also competed for HIFK Helsinki in Finland's Liiga during the 2013-14 season and spent three seasons in the BCHL during his junior career from 2003-06.

The Cleveland Monsters are part of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse organization also owned by a group led by Cavaliers Chairman and Quicken Loans Founder and Chairman Dan Gilbert. The group also owns and operates the Cleveland Gladiators of the Arena Football League playing at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and the Canton Charge of the NBA G League playing in nearby Canton, Ohio at the Canton Civic Center.

