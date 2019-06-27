Rodewald Re-Signs with Senators

June 27, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators announced today that the club re-signed forward Jack Rodewald to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract will carry an annual value of $725,000 in the National Hockey League and $100,000 in the American Hockey League.

Rodewald, 25, set professional career highs in all offensive categories last season, including goals (23), assists (24) and points (47) with the Belleville Senators. His team-leading 23 goals occurred over only 59 AHL games in 2018-19. Rodewald was also recalled to Ottawa on four occasions, playing in a career-best six NHL games.

Undrafted, the 6-2, 188-pound, Winnipeg native has scored 55 goals in 187 games over three years with the Senators' AHL affiliates in Binghamton and Belleville. He has appeared in 10 NHL games with Ottawa.

Rodewald began his Senators career by attending Ottawa's 2016 rookie tournament and main training camp before starting the season with the ECHL's Wichita Thunder. He joined the organization by agreeing to a professional tryout in November of 2016 before earning a two-year, entry-level contract in October of 2017.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from June 27, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.