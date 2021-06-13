Canaries Score Late to Win Series

JACKSON, TN - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-14) lost 3-1 to the Sioux Falls Canaries at The Ballpark at Jackson on Sunday afternoon.

Tied at 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, the Canaries rallied for two runs after there were two outs and no one on base. Charlie Valerio extended the inning with a single through the left side and advanced to second when Mitch Glasser walked. Jordan Ebert flared a single to shallow centre that scored Valerio with the go-ahead run. Shamoy Christopher followed with an RBI single off the right field wall. Christopher was then thrown out at second by Max Murphy trying to stretch his hit into a double.

Canaries' reliever Grady Wood (1-0) picked up the win in relief, pitching the final three and two-thirds innings without allowing a run.

Valerio put the Canaries (13-11) ahead 1-0 in the first with a two-out, RBI single that scored Wyatt Ulrich.

In the bottom of the sixth, Darren Seferina singled to right-centre leading off and went to third two batters later when Murphy singled through the left side. Logan Hill tied the game with a two-out, RBI single to left-centre.

Kyle Thomas (0-2) took the loss in relief for Winnipeg.

Joey Gonzalez started for the Goldeyes and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on seven hits in six and one-third innings. Gonzalez walked two and struck out six.

Tyler Garkow started for the Canaries and took a no-decision, allowing one earned run on four hits in five and one-third innings. Garkow walked one and struck out eight.

Murphy finished with three hits and has hit safely in nine consecutive games. Raul Navarro had two hits and is now on an eight-game hitting streak.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Cleburne Railroaders at The Depot at Cleburne Station on Tuesday. First pitch is at 7:06 p.m. All the action can be heard locally on CJNU 93.7 FM and worldwide at www.cjnu.ca

The Goldeyes will continue to monitor the reopening of the Canada/US border and assess a potential return to Shaw Park in 2021.

In the coming weeks, Winnipeg Goldeyes staff will contact ticket holders with more information and appreciate everyone's patience and understanding.

