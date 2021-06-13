Sunday Slinging Steals Series

GARY, Ind. - In the series finale, the Gary SouthShore RailCats (13-12) soared past the Sioux City Explorers (14-10) powered by premier pitching in a 4-2 series clinching victory at the Steel Yard in Gary, Indiana.

The first start of the year for Adam Heidenfelder was a gem to improve to 4-0 on the season. Heidenfelder's day consisted of six innings of one-run baseball on four hits as he struck out seven and earned the win.

Gary SouthShore pulled ahead in the second frame after Tyler Van Marter belted a three-run home run that went 'doink' off the left-field foul pole to give the 'Cats a 4-0 lead. Van Marter's second-inning blast was his third of the season and he's the first RailCat to hit a three-run shot this year. RailCats' seasoned athletic trainer, Stephanie Lohman, called the home run right before it happened.

Sioux City starter Brett Adcock had 6.1 innings on the mound with four earned runs on six hits while striking out three and walking five.

After Tasker Strobel added a shutout inning in relief, Greg Duncan took over in the eighth. The Explorers led things off with a pair of singles before Duncan walked the bases loaded as his outing came to an end without recording and out.

Like Superman, Cole Cook swooped in from the bullpen and came on in a six-out save appearance. With the bases juiced and nobody out, Cook quickly retired the side, capped off by a line out to Phil Caulfield who swiftly doubled off Jose Sermo on second base.

Cook earned his first save of the season in the win with two innings of shutout baseball, allowing no hits and just one walk.

Daniel Lingua recorded another two-hit effort after a 4-for-7 day in last evening's 15-inning, 6-5 thriller while Cameron Comer reached base safely on three of four plate appearances.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats have a day off on Monday and then travel to take on the Kansas City Monarchs in a three-game set on the road on Tuesday, June 15 at 7:10 p.m. that kicks off a six-game road trip.

