Second Inning Rally Downs X's in Rubber Game

Sioux City, IA - A four run second inning was all the Gary SouthShore RailCats needed to hold on to beat the Sioux City Explorers in the rubber game of the weekend series as the RailCats came away with a 4-2 victory.

Gary had the bases loaded with only one out in the bottom of the second inning. Nikola Vasic hit a ground ball to short that the Explorers attempted to turn a double play on, but Vasic just beat out allowing a run to score and the inning to continue. The call ended up being monumental as the first pitch of the following at bat Tyler Van Marter crushed over the left field fence. The three run homer gave Gary a 4-0 lead.

That was enough for RailCats starter Adam Heidenfelder (4-0). A surprise start announced just earlier in the morning, Heidenfelder earned the win going six innings allowing just one run on four hits, while punching out seven and walking just one.

The lone run Heidenfelder allowed was on a home run hit by Jose Sermo. Sermo had an incredible day at the dish for Sioux City going 4-4 with his tenth homer of the year and a triple. The home run came in the sixth and made it a 4-1 game.

Brett Adcock (1-3) was handed the loss for the X's as he went 6.1 innings allowing only those four runs from the second inning, surrendering six hits, walking five and striking out three. He threw a season high 125 pitches as the X's bullpen got some much needed rest after the fifteen inning game the previous night.

Sioux City had a golden opportunity in the top of the eighth. The X's loaded the bases with nobody out. They scored a run on a Sebastian Zawada sacrifice fly to center field to cut the deficit to 4-2. However the X's comeback bid ended there as Chris Clare hit a screaming line drive into the glove of Gary third baseman Phil Caulfield who then doubled off the runner at second to end the threat.

Cole Cook (1) picked up the save for the Cats as he got the last five outs of the ballgame for the RailCats. The X's were able to bring the tying run to the plate in the ninth but were unable to get a rally going.

Sioux City now continues the seven game road trip as they meet the Kane County Cougars for the first time, with first pitch set for Monday night at 6:30 pm.

